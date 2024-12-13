‘The Night Agent’ Adds David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison & Stephen Moyer As Season 3 Series Regulars

Every season, Netflix’s hit action-thriller The Night Agent introduces a new story and new characters around title character Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who has been accompanied so far by Luciane Buchanan’s Rose Larkin. Season 3 is shaping up to introduce the highest-profile new cast, with three new series regulars who have led their own series, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison and Stephen Moyer.

They join fellow new series regulars Genesis Rodriguez (Lioness), whose pending casting was revealed last month, and child actor Callum Vinson (Chucky). Additionally, Suraj Sharma (How I Met Your Father) has been tapped as recurring.

Per usual, no details are being revealed about the characters. I hear Lyons will play a former spy lured out of retirement, Morrison will play the First Lady, Moyer will play a top hitman; and Rodriguez will play a reporter.

Season 3 has begun a production unit in Istanbul and will return to film in New York in 2025. The new season was greenlighted in October, months ahead of the upcoming Season 2 premiere.

The Night Agent, based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, was created by Shawn Ryan who serves as showrunner. He and Marney Hochman executive produce for MiddKid Productions. Season 3 executive producers also include Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X; Munis Rashid, Paul Bernard, Guy Ferland and Seth Fisher.

The series centers on a low level FBI Agent, Peter Sutherland (Basso), whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.

Morrison is known for her roles on House, How I Met Your Mother, Once Upon a Time and This Is Us. She also is an episodic TV director who has worked on such shows as Tracker, on which she also guest starred, Euphoria and One Of Us Is Lying.

True Blood alum Moyer has just wrapped the role of Jolyon Senior in The Forsyte Saga series for PBS Masterpiece. He recently starred in Art Detectives for Acorn TV/AMC, which he also executive produced, and in Paramount+’s Sexy Beast, for which he also directed two episodes. Moyer also appeared in the series premiere of CBS’ Elsbeth.

Previously seen in Netflix’s Seven Seconds and Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told, Lyons is finishing Howard Gordon’s upcoming Netflix limited series The Beast In Me with Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys. He also will be seen soon in Nick Rowland’s film She Rides Shotgun with Taron Egerton.

Sharma starred opposite Hilary Duff in the Hulu comedy series How I Met Your Father and in the Netflix romantic comedy movie Wedding Season. He will soon be seen in the indie features This Tempting Madness, opposite Simone Ashley; and Strobe, opposite Suzanna Son and Chace Crawford.

