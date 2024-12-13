‘Night Agent’ Season 3 Adds Six to Cast, Including Jennifer Morrison, ‘Life of Pi’ Star Suraj Sharma

“The Night Agent” is building out its cast for Season 3.

Variety has learned that David Lyons (“ER,” upcoming Netflix series “The Beast in Me”), Jennifer Morrison (“House,” “This Is Us”), Stephen Moyer (“True Blood,” “Sexy Beast”), Genesis Rodriguez (“Lioness,” “Umbrella Academy”), and Callum Vinson (“Chucky,” “Dead Ringers”) have all joined the third season of the Netflix spy thriller as series regulars, with Suraj Sharma (“Life of Pi,” “How I Met Your Father”) onboard in a recurring role.

Exact character details are being kept under wraps. Season 3 is now in production in Istanbul and will return to film in New York in 2025.

It was reported in October that “The Night Agent” had been renewed for Season 3, with Season 2 of the show set to debut on Jan. 23. Variety also reported that Rodriguez was in talks for a role back in November.

“The Night Agent” is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. Per the official logline, the show centers on “low level FBI Agent , Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.”

Season 1 of the show premiered in 2023 and went on to become the most watched show of that year by views (defined as total hours viewed divided by total runtime) and also the seventh most-watched English language TV show in Netflix history with 98.2 million total views.

The series was developed for television by Shawn Ryan, who serves as showrunner and executive producer via MiddKid Productions. Marney Hochman of MiddKid also executive produces along with Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn of Exhibit A, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and Nicole Tossou with Project X, Munis Rashid, Paul Bernard, Guy Ferland, and Seth Fisher. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

(Pictured, top to bottom and left to right: Genesis Rodriguez, Suraj Sharma, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Callum Vinson, Stephen Moyer)

