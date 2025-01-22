Night Agent Stars Tease ‘New Sheriff in Town’ for Season 2, ‘Rude Awakening’ for Peter/Rose: ‘He Totally Ghosted Her!’ — Watch

Peter Sutherland will lock horns with both a new boss and an old flame when the Netflix hit The Night Agent returns this Thursday, Jan. 23.

Picking up 10 months after Peter (played by Gabriel Basso) was admitted to the Night Action program (after he saved President Travers’ life), Night Agent Season 2 opens with Peter partnered with an agent named Alice (Brittany Snow) in Bangkok, tailing a suspect Teddy Sears.

“Alice showed him the ropes of field work,” Basso shares with TVLine in the video above. In turn, Peter is “starting to realize that a lot more is expected of him as a Night Agent” than in his previous FBI posting.

A heap of those high expectations from Peter and Alice’s handler, Catherine Weaver.

“There’s a new sheriff in town, and that’s me,” Amanda Warren (East New York) announced with a chuckle. “[Catherine] is very ‘this way or that way,’ very black-or-white, and trust is a huge component of that.” So when Peter goes AWOL (arguably for the right reasons), the lesson he learns is: “You mess around like that, you’ll find out like that!” says Warren.

Also new to the Season 2 mix is Arienne Mandi (The L Word: Generation Q) as Noor, a low-level aide in the Iranian mission to the United Nations who gets pulled into Peter’s orbit. “Our worlds collide,” Mandi says, “and maybe there’s an opportunity for a united front… maybe not.”

Speaking of being (ahem) united, though Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) is clear across the country when Peter goes missing, the onetime couple soon enough, and literally, cross each others’ paths.

And when they do, after 10 months of no contact…?

“I mean, he totally ghosted her!” quips Buchanan. Even so, “Seeing him again, she has some expectations for what that would be like,” but instead “it’s a bit of a rude awakening, let’s just say. And then the chase begins!”

Comparing the crisis at the heart of Night Agent Season 1 with what Peter, Rose, Catherine at al must thwart in Season 2, Basso echoes with showrunner Shawn Ryan told TVLine. “In Season 1, things were a lot more clear — ‘stop the bomb!’ is easy in theory, like, I know what to do,” he says. “In Season 2, the decisions are very grey in what the right way to go is.”

