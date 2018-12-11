A Night Out With Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee, Sports’ Most Romantic Couple

Late one September evening, after the commuters have emptied out of midtown Manhattan, a couple sits at the bar at The Grill, where the old Four Seasons used to be. A cold rain has washed away the summer, and the streets are dark and gleaming. Inside, the cavernous space is gold and dazzling. Tuxedoed waiters glide by, pushing trolleys. The man drinks a glass of red wine, a nice Brunello. He and the woman smile as they talk, easy in each other’s company.

The woman wears a navy Chanel dress, with a neckline that accentuates her shoulders. Her blonde hair is brushed back from her face, and her blue eyes are clear as water. Twenty-eight years old, she sits erect, confident and composed. On her left hand, she wears an eye-catching engagement ring; on her right hand, a ring that matches one she bought for her mother. The man is older, 35, and unusually tall; he carries himself with an athlete’s casual grace. He has light brown hair and the suggestion of a beard, and he wears Tom Ford jeans and a dark Louis Vuitton shirt. A passerby might recognize the woman as the tennis champion Caroline Wozniacki and the man as the former NBA All-Star David Lee, but no one pauses to stare, so perfectly are they suited to their surroundings.

It is, as usual, a whirlwind trip through the city. They have come up from Miami, where they own a condo and where they retreated after Wozniacki lost in the second round of the U.S. Open on a brutally hot and humid day two weeks before. Next, they will travel to Tokyo for a tournament. They live the better part of their lives out of suitcases, but they are not ones to complain about the grind. Still, for Wozniacki in particular, the demands are endless: sponsors, press, photo shoots, not to mention tournaments and training. She has a strong sense of who she is, what she likes, and what she wants. “I want to be a good fiancée, a good daughter, a great tennis player,” she says, her voice speeding up. But what she wants is not easy to achieve. “I can’t think too far ahead,” she says. She focuses on the next year, the next month, or even the day or hour. “At this point, I keep short goals.”

Still, they talk about their future, the way engaged couples do—the way couples pick names for their unborn sons and daughters, or build imaginary houses with pools and apple orchards and plumbing that never breaks. “I would love to have a big family and probably step away a little from the spotlight,” Wozniacki says. Eventually she might want to do something in fashion, drawing on her experience working with Stella McCartney for Adidas, or do some charity work or something involving animals. “Acting could be so fun,” she said. “Push my limits a little bit.”

The two are settled into a plush banquette now, with a view of the dining room. The table fills with plates of food: tender filet mignon for her; bowls of butter dumplings and sautéed spinach; a large steak for him, still sizzling with heat; and hash browns, which Wozniacki has ordered and Lee sneaks forkfuls of. They recount stories from the past year, beginning with the moment in October when Lee decided to retire after twelve seasons in the NBA (he played for five teams—and won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015). “I really came to the conclusion that the reason I’d keep playing was so that I could sit in this interview and say I played fourteen years instead of twelve,” he says. “Ego-wise, I’m not a Hall of Famer, so what stats am I trying to pad, and for what reason?” He called Wozniacki and told her that he was coming to Singapore, where she was set to play in the WTA year-end championship. “I said, ‘Guess what, babe, my schedule just opened up,’ ” he remembers with a laugh. On the layover in New York, he picked up an 8.88-carat ring (can you guess Wozniacki’s favorite number?).

The hard part, it turned out, wasn’t popping the question—it was asking permission from Caroline’s father, Piotr Wozniacki, who taught her to play when she was a little girl growing up in Denmark and has been her coach ever since. In Singapore, after Wozniacki secured a place in the semifinals, Lee and Piotr met for a drink. The two men had become close, but Lee’s hands still shook with nerves. “We’d had every conversation in the world,” Lee says, “but to take it from ‘Wow, what a beautiful day outside,’ to ‘So!’ ” Piotr was thrilled. When Caroline joined them, she asked what was going on, and they told her they were celebrating her trip to the semifinals. “I was like, ‘I guess you’re taking it up a few notches! I like it!’ ”

