Night Court Enlists Mayim Bialik for Big Bang Reunion With Melissa Rauch

Night Court is hosting another Big Bang Theory reunion — and this one is going to be extremely meta.

Mayim Bialik (fka Amy Farrah Fowler) will reunite with Melissa Rauch on an upcoming episode of the NBC comedy. An airdate has not yet been announced.

According to Entertainment Weekly, which first broke the news, Bialik will play a heightened version of herself who turns up as a defendant and befriends Rauch’s Judge Abby Stone. “Abby is a huge fan of the 1990s sitcom Blossom and is excited to get to know the star,” we’re told, “but things take a turn when Abby learns that Mayim is stalking her.”

Bialik reveals to EW that the episode features “meta references” to Big Bang, which means the series takes place in a world where both Abby and Rauch exist. Sorta like how Big Bang referenced Bialik in its first season — a full two years before Bialik was cast as Sheldon’s future wife.

This marks Night Court’s second Big Bang reunion this year, following Kunal Nayyar’s Feb. 6 guest stint as a world-renowned fashion designer named Martini Toddwallis. It also marks a reunion for Bialik and Rauch’s Night Court co-star, John Larroquette, having previously played his daughter Rachel in three episodes of The John Larroquette Show.

Bialik and Rauch’s reunion news follows word that Max’s Big Bang Theory spinoff is moving forward, with franchise vets Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise) and Brian Posehn (Bert) on board to reprise their roles on the streaming-only offshoot.

Night Court Season 3 premieres Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC. In the meantime, hit the comments and let us know if you’re looking forward to Bialik’s guest stint.

