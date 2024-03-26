Late Night with the Devil made $666,666 at the box office Sunday?

Sky News

Billy Porter says he's struggled to be taken seriously over the years - as he warns critics that while he "may wear dresses on the red carpet, make no mistake, I am no clown". The Emmy-winning actor - whose movies include Cinderella, The Intern and Like A Boss - tells Sky News it's taken around 25 years to be treated like a professional artist. Porter and Evans also collaborated on a song for the film's soundtrack - Always Be My Man - which they performed at its Tribeca Festival premiere last year.