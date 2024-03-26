Late Night with the Devil made $666,666 at the box office Sunday?
A story that seems hard to believe claims the horror movie Late Night with the Devil made $666,666 at the box office Sunday.
In an interview with The Independent, original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson said he was disappointed with the 2016 all-female reboot of the franchise. While he allowed that the 2016 cast members — Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones — were all “brilliantly funny on their own,” he didn’t think the finished product resonated with …
"I got a lecture and an escort to the door," the Golden Globe winner recalled during a recent interview.
Scarlett Johansson is reportedly in talks to star in the new Jurassic World movie.
The Ridley Scott and James Cameron-approved new chapter in the Alien franchise heads to cinemas this summer. And the new teaser looks very promising. Here’s everything you need to know about one of the most anticipated blockbusters of 2024.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ghost busting is still a good business. “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” collected $45.2 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Sony Pictures the studio’s first No. 1 film since last summer. The opening weekend for “Frozen Empire,” in 4,345 theaters, was nearly exactly the same as the $44 million launch for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in 2021. “Afterlife” rebooted the franchise with a sequel built around the descendants (Carrie Coon, Fi
"The real emotional heart of the movie is between the mother and the daughter," says director Mark Waters
‘The Dead Don’t Hurt’ is set in “the wild landscapes and lawless society of the Far West in the 1860s,” says Viggo Mortensen
After a career spanning theatre, TV and film, ‘Planet of the Apes’ actor Ron Harper has died aged 91.
Major spoilers ahead: "Immaculate" director Michael Mohan reveals how they pulled off the Neon horror movie's horrifying final take.
Movies from the U.S., India, South Korea, Senegal, Italy, and more make up an impressive list of Scorsese's favorite films, including "A Trip to the Moon," "Pearl," "Diary of a Country Priest," and more.
IFC’s Late Night With The Devil has scared up the distributor’s largest opening weekend ever with an estimated $2.8+ million on 1.043 screens, coming in at no. 6 at the domestic box office. Prior to this weekend, Watcher was IFC’s top opening film at $827k, followed by Skinamarink with $819k and Blackberry at $801k. Late …
Through a spokesman, Sacha Baron Cohen is disputing characterizations by actress Rebel Wilson that he behaved like a “massive a**hole” while shooting the Louis Leterrier-directed hard R-rated comedy The Brothers Grimsby. She played the wife of his character Nobby, a soccer hooligan who is enlisted by his secret agent brother (Mark Strong) to thwart a …
Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Hart are getting into some vicious shootouts in the first trailer for “Borderlands,” the long-delayed video game adaptation from Lionsgate that’s finally coming to theaters on Aug. 9. Based on the popular first-person shooter series of the same name from Gearbox Software, “Borderlands” movie sees Blanchett lead the …
Billy Porter says he's struggled to be taken seriously over the years - as he warns critics that while he "may wear dresses on the red carpet, make no mistake, I am no clown". The Emmy-winning actor - whose movies include Cinderella, The Intern and Like A Boss - tells Sky News it's taken around 25 years to be treated like a professional artist. Porter and Evans also collaborated on a song for the film's soundtrack - Always Be My Man - which they performed at its Tribeca Festival premiere last year.
Rebel Wilson has called out Sacha Baron Cohen, and says she has dedicated a chapter in her new memoir on her experience working with the actor.
Sydney Sweeney's Immaculate has just secured Neon's biggest opening weekend in the US.
Writer/director Damian McCarthy mixes ethereal folk horror with basic stranger danger to concoct this unnerving nightmare about a dead woman and her psychic twin sister, premiered at SXSW.
Ernie Hudson was "disappointed" with Paul Feig's female-fronted reboot of 'Ghostbusters' in 2016.
Elizabeth Berkley, star of the Paul Verhoeven-directed "Showgirls," reflected on the legacy of the '90s cult classic at a screening Wednesday.
The new 'Jurassic World' installment, with an all-new storyline, is in theaters July 2, 2025