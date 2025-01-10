Late Night Hosts Mock Trump’s Bizarre Response to L.A. Fires: ‘In Trump’s Defense, Words Are Hard’

Thursday night’s late-night shows were focused on the devastation of the L.A. fires, as well as incoming President Trump’s bizarre response to them.

“Daily Show” host Desi Lydic played a clip of Trump rambling on about smelt, continuing to spread a debunked conspiracy theory about the state’s water supply.

“I tried to get Gavin Newsom to allow water to come — you’d have tremendous water out there — they send it out to the Pacific, because they’re trying to protect a tiny little fish — which is in other areas, by the way — called the smelt. For the sake of the smelt, they have no water,” Trump said.

Lydic offered a rebuttal, saying “And for the record, no, the L.A. fires have nothing to do with smelt. But in Trump’s defense, words are hard. And smelt only has one syllable, while climate change has three.”

Watch the “Daily Show” segment below.

Seth Meyers also touched on Trump’s wildfire conspiracy theories on “Late Night,” responding to a Truth Social post that said, “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way. He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!”

Meyers responded by saying, “You heard Trump, Newsom refused to sign the Water Restoration Declaration, a very real document that definitely exists, right?” He then cut to a MSNBC segment confirming that no such document exists.

“But I trusted the expertise of the guy who said water that comes from heaven is called rain,” Meyers said in response.

Watch the “Late Night” segment below.

