Late Night Hosts React To RFK Jr.’s HHS Appointment With Brain Worm Jokes, Kimmel Reveals Hannibal Lecter As Trump’s First Choice

Still stunned by Donald Trump’s nominations Wednesday of Matt Gaetz for Attorney General and Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary, late night comedians had a new shock Trump appointment to dissect Thursday, that of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Stephen Colbert broke the news to some of his audience as the announcement had just been made moments before the Late Show taping.

“Donald Trump continued tits exhaustive search for the most qualified people within his line of sight, and he has chosen anti-vaxx nepo maniac Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services. I know that sounds insane but we should all keep an open mind because that’s how the worm gets in.”

Jimmy Kimmel had a similar reaction.

“Who better to be in charge of health and humans than a guy whose brain was partially devoured by a worm?,” he said.

Colbert and Kimmel are referring to RFK Jr.’s infamous parasitic worm story as NYT quoted him saying in a 2012 deposition, “A worm … got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died.”

“Trump originally wanted a doctor in that role – turns out, the late great Hannibal Lecter isn’t a real person,” Kimmel quipped, referencing one of Trump’s favorite talking points on the campaign trail.

Kimmel also brought up RFK Jr. sexting scandal.

“This tells you all you need to know about our country right now,” he said. “RFK got caught having phone sex with a reporter and she was fired. What happened to him? They made him Secretary of Health and Human Services.”

Kimmel also drew parallels to Trump’s background as host of The Apprentice.

“He’s running this country like it is a reality show. But instead of MeatLoaf and Dennis Rodman, he’s got Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard,” Kimmel said, adding, “If we wanted the host of a reality show to run the country, there were much better choices!”

Kimmel went on to list some of the top reality hosts that he thought would be more suitable as US President.

Survivor’s Jeff Probst: “He knows how to settle disputes between warring tribes.”

The host of The Amazing Race [Phil Keoghan]: “He could strengthen our ties all around the world.”

Drag Race‘s RuPaul. “RuPaul would throw the most fabulous inauguration party in American history.”

American idol‘s Ryan Seacrest: “He never stops working, he’s proven he can stand up to dictators, Simon Cowell, and who knows more about free and fair elections than the man who saved us from Sanjaya?”

You can watch Kimmel’s monologue above and Colbert’s opening below.

