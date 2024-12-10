Late-Night’s Only Female Host Taylor Tomlinson Thirsts After Luigi Mangione

The main person of interest in the recent shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, now identified as Luigi Mangione, was apprehended and charged with murder on Monday. In her monologue reacting to the news, After Midnight host Taylor Tomlinson admitted that, like a lot of the internet, she too found the CEO assassin physically attractive.

“All of the other late night shows already covered the fact that everyone thinks the shooter is hot,” Tomlinson said, “But I feel confident that I’m the only late night host who can honestly say: ‘Would.’”

Tomlinson admitted that one picture can be deceiving, however. She joked, “I’ve been on dating apps for a long time. I’m going to need to see four to six more photos. Okay?”

“Anyone can take one sexy, blurry candid right before they commit a murder,” Tomlinson said. “Everyone has one of those.”

The good news for Tomlinson is that, as more information about the suspect has been released, she’s gotten those extra photos she asked for.

“It turns out he actually got caught because an employee recognized him and phoned the police," she said. “Do you have any idea how attractive you have to be for a McDonald’s employee to be like, ‘Wait, okay, you being in here is suspicious.’”

“I’m surprised that anyone turned this guy in considering all the thirsting after him online. I mean every post about this guy just straight-up calls him sexy,” said Tomlinson, showing a tweet referring to Mangione as a “person of interest in more ways than one.”

Tomlinson mused, “Maybe this was his undoing. I mean, if everyone on the internet was talking about how hot I am, I’d also be lingering in public spaces.”

“This might be the key to catching criminals,” the late night host joked. “Let’s pretend we think they’re all super hot and maybe they’ll just turn themselves in.”