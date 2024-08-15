A“ Nightmare Before Christmas ”Light Trail Experience Is Coming: Here's How to Visit (Exclusive)

The experience will debut on Friday, September 27 and run through November 30

LETSGO COMPANY, Creative Director, Felype de Lima, Illustrator, Borja-Arrufat

Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas have something to look forward to ahead of the spooky season!

A new experience inspired by the 1993 Disney film called “Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail” will be open to traverse for a limited time at the New York Botanical Garden, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Fans will get to see beloved characters from the film including Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero and walk into some of their favorite scenes as music from the movie plays in the background at New York City's iconic garden.

The outdoor experience will feature over 8,300 square feet of spectacular light installations created with the latest technology including video projections, intelligent LED lighting, and 3D printed sculptures, per the release.

The light trail promises to “ignite the senses” and invite fans to venture “deep into the imagination of the story’s visionary creator, Tim Burton.”

LETSGO COMPANY, Creative Director, Felype de Lima, Illustrator, Borja-Arrufat A rendering of one of the iconic scenes featured in Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' light trail.

Photo renderings of the installations tease several classic scenes from the film, including the “This is Halloween” scene with Jack Skelington in the middle of a graveyard, as well as Jack and Sally dancing for the first time. Another rendering shows visitors entering a large illuminated pumpkin-shaped arch surrounded by torches and trees.

LETSGO COMPANY, Creative Director, Felype de Lima, Illustrator, Borja-Arrufat A visual rendering of 'Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas' light trail.

“I want to make an experience that surprises people – that is both visually stunning and sonically cool,” said Jeffrey Seller, the founder of Adventurelive, the production team that created the trail alongside LETSGO and Buena Vista Theatrical. “This is going to be a thrilling new way to experience both Tim Burton’s story and one of the greatest gardens on Earth.”

Iñaki Fernández, founder of LETSGO, added, “After creating Tim Burton´s Labyrinth and Lights in Nature in several cities, we are excited to arrive in New York with a magical an unforgettable journey. Visitors will be able to take the best photos they have never imagined and have an experience that they will remember for years.”

“Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail” will open on Friday, September 27 and run through November 30. It will be open every Thursday through Sunday from dusk to 10 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at TheNightmareBeforeChristmasLightTrail.com.

