This was a nightmare farewell – Gareth Southgate’s team show favourites tag wildly premature

This was billed as the great send-off, as England’s stirring salute to the class of 2024 before they swept off to Germany to soothe 58 years of pain. “I know that was then, but it could be again,” screamed the giant tifo at Wembley, channelling the yearning of Football’s Coming Home. On this evidence, the country can forget any belated encore to 1966. The only history that Gareth Southgate’s players repeated here was the ghastly 2016 defeat by Iceland, widely regarded as the national team’s 21st-century nadir. By the time the “bring it home, boys” messages beamed out from the giant screens, there were barely any fans left to cheer.

Southgate should have conjured at least some reason to celebrate, with his 95th game in charge drawing him level with Sir Bobby Robson. But this was perhaps the thinnest gruel he had served up in his eight years with England, with 81,000 supporters treated to just a single shot on goal against the world’s 72nd-ranked side. It took these 90 minutes to confirm his team’s tag as favourites for the European Championship as wildly premature. Where there should have been urgency, there was only a maddening sense of stasis and lethargy.

The kindest interpretation was that England were trying desperately to avoid unnecessary injuries. Still, this did not excuse the dearth of width, vibrancy and character in their final tune-up for a tournament heavy with expectation. Phil Foden, not for the first time, morphed from Manchester City’s supreme technician into a study in toothlessness. Marc Guehi, a bundle of nerves in the second half, did little to assuage the concerns over central defence. Somehow, Southgate managed to turn a mood of overwhelming goodwill into one of bleak foreboding.

Friday night under calm midsummer skies, with thousands of children watching in their Harry Kane tops: it seemed the perfect cue for England to stir optimism for the sterner tests ahead. Instead, they performed as if terrified of their own shadows. While Southgate claimed to be unbothered by the result, insisting his team would be ready for Serbia in Gelsenkirchen next Sunday, there was little mitigation for this wretched display. Iceland had missed out on Euros qualification by a distance, losing 3-1 to Luxembourg. And still England made them look like world-beaters. Deservedly, they stayed on the pitch long after the final whistle to take selfies marking the moment.

It was the entrance of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka that drew the loudest cheers of the evening. And yet England still toiled to kindle a resurgence after Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson’s opening goal and were fortunate not to concede a second when Iceland’s nimble counterattacks split them in two. In one sense, Southgate is wise not to be unduly worried, knowing that England have a habit of correcting their deficiencies come their opening games. Remember the worries that prefaced the World Cup in Qatar, and how quickly they were alleviated with a 6-2 victory over Iran? But this was also an undeniably bitter tonic to all the froth and fervour about a Euros triumph being a fate preordained.

England are too often capable of tentative, disjointed performances for that prediction to hold water. For Southgate, this scoreline was doubly galling given the gambles he had taken over selection. While he was justified in jettisoning Jack Grealish in light of the winger’s late-season decline for City, you wondered if he was feeling quite so comfortable about leaving Harry Maguire at home. Yes, Maguire might have been a marginal chance to feature in the group stage at all. But when you look at the heart of defence without him, with John Stones suffering an alarming ankle twinge and Guehi looking ill at ease, this team is frighteningly porous at the back.

There is a school of thought that Southgate will only be fully appreciated once he has left. He has, after all, steered England to a sequence of semi-final, final and quarter-final in his past three tournaments. That is a far superior body of work to that of Robson, whose total of games he equalled here. This was not an occasion, though, to convince anybody who believes that he holds the team back through his instinctive caution. There was almost zero forward momentum with England whenever they surged forward, with attacks too often dissolving into aimless sideways passes.

Southgate will draw much heart from the heavy artillery he has in reserve. Jude Bellingham is yet to be deployed, with England choosing to rest him in the wake of his Champions League glory for Real Madrid. He could yet be the figure to exhilarate the fanbase. Heaven knows, they needed somebody to cheer on a night such as this, with many reduced to throwing paper aeroplanes and experimenting with their mobile phone torches by half-time. With 15 minutes to go, the swathes of empty red seats were as unmistakeable as they were damning.

Trust England to deflate their balloon quite so abruptly. Trust them to turn their own party into another unforgettable upset for Iceland. It felt as if we were seeing their traditional gift for self-immolation before the Euros had even begun.

Tournament summers, of course, are all about timing your run. But if these players are to stand any chance of lifting the dead head of history in Germany, they will have to do so from a standing start.