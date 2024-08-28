NIH acknowledges 'difficult climate' for Asian scientists created by China Initiative

Michelle De Pacina
·1 min read

[Source]

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has acknowledged the "difficult climate" created by its investigations under the Trump administration's controversial China Initiative, which targeted scientists — primarily of Asian descent — for alleged undisclosed links to China.

  • NIH statement: As a result of these investigations, 112 scientists reportedly lost their jobs, casting doubt on the integrity of many and harming U.S. life sciences research. While the NIH stopped short of apologizing, its director, Monica Bertagnolli, expressed support for Asian researchers. “I recognize that certain government actions to protect against concerning activities by the PRC have had the unintended consequence of creating a difficult climate for our valued Asian American, Asian immigrant and Asian research colleagues who may feel targeted and alienated. While I fully support NIH’s efforts to address serious integrity breaches instigated by the PRC, I believe there are opportunities to do this in a way that protects our relationships with our trusted Asian research colleagues,” Bertagnolli stated.

  • U.S. loses leadership: The U.S. has long attracted top global researchers, with 100,000 Chinese-born scientists contributing significantly to its scientific leadership. However, a Stanford study shows a rise in the number of Chinese-born scientists leaving the U.S., from 900 in 2010 to 2,621 in 2021. Marcia McNutt, president of the National Academy of Sciences, warned that the U.S. is losing its STEM leadership to China, noting a significant increase in China's share of drug trials as the U.S.'s share declines. To reverse the decline, McNutt urged reducing red tape for international students and lowering regulatory burdens on faculty.

