NIH acknowledges 'difficult climate' for Asian scientists created by China Initiative

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: Hundreds of thousands of dead fish blanket the port of a Greek tourist town:: They were swept in by receding flood waters and died upon contact with saltwater:: Volos, Greece:: August 28, 2024:: Stelios Limnios, Council member:: “It spans kilometers, and in fact, fishermen in the area say that it’s not just along the coast but in the center of the Pagasetic Gulf.”:: "The second potential issue is widespread pollution from pathogens that could develop, potentially harming marine mammals in the Pagasetic Gulf, such as dolphins and turtles. We don’t yet know the full extent of the damage; we will have to see how things develop over the next few days. We are worried."The floating carcasses created a silvery blanket across the port and a stench that alarmed residents and authorities who raced to scoop them up before the odor reached nearby restaurants and hotels.The fish were swept into the Pagasetic Gulf by receding flood waters from Storm Daniel, dying immediately upon contact with the saltwater. That was after being displaced from their usual freshwater habitats during flooding last year.About 40 tonnes of dead fish have been removed so far by local authorities. Local prosecutors have ordered an investigation into the matter. Greece has seen a rise in intense storms and flooding in recent years, which scientists say is a result of climate change.