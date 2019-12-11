Nike’s Dark Alliance With a Man Accused of Terrorizing Women Athletes

Nike became the world’s biggest sportswear brand and one of Oregon’s largest employers because of Michael Jordan. Before His Airness became the greatest basketball player who ever lived with their shoes on his feet, Nike was a running company. Their co-founder and chairman emeritus, Phil Knight, was a college runner for the University of Oregon. Bill Bowerman, Nike’s other founder, and the design wizard behind their first in-house shoes, was a legendary track and field coach in Eugene. No matter what other pies Nike find their fingers in—golf, tennis, basketball, baseball, fashion, whatever—running is still the central pillar of the company.

In 2001, they hired Alberto Salazar, a three-time New York Marathon winner, to head up a program known as the the Nike Oregon Project to shape elite distance-running talent. At first, Salazar worked with older runners trying to correct their biomechanics, but, sooner or later, he decided that he could only get so much out of finished products, and started working with younger talent that he could mold into his vision of running greatness.

For a logo, they chose a terrifying-looking skull with eagle wings. Probably a bad sign.

The Nike Oregon Project had some major successes—Mo Farah, the four-time Olympic gold medalist, trained with Salazar—and burnished his reputation as a molder of elite talent. But there was a problem: Alberto Salazar is a toxic man with an unquenchable competitive drive who is completely willing to skirt ethical lines in pursuit of victory.

Over the last few months, the depths of Salazar’s obsessive hectoring of his athletes, especially his female athletes, has become known to the public. In an excellent video essay for The New York Times, Mary Cain, once a generational talent, describes how Salazar was obsessed with weight and operated without a certified nutritionist or sports psychologist. Salazar, not a doctor, determined that Cain’s ideal running weight was 114 pounds, and would weigh her in front of everyone and harangue her if she didn’t hit the number. Salazar’s half-cocked, weight-obsessed program eventually, she says, caused Cain to contract RED-S Syndrome. She lost her period for three years, stopped producing estrogen, and developed brittle bones, breaking five different bones while training with the Nike Project. Cain also began cutting herself. When she told Salazar, she says he blew her off.

Salazar, for his part, has denied Cain’s claims. When asked about them, he just can’t help himself, making sure to mention that “Mary at times struggled to find and maintain her ideal performance and training weight.” Even when someone is accusing him of ruining their life by obsessing over their weight, he decides to criticize their weight once more.

Cain’s story is uniquely horrifying, of course. But Salazar was also capable of more benign terrors. He’s been accused of hassling Amy Yoder Begley, another runner for the Project, about her weight, in strange, sexually charged ways. “His opinion could change in a matter of days. If I had a bad workout on a Tuesday, he would tell me I looked flabby and send me to get weighed. Then, three days later, I would have a great workout and he would say how lean I looked and tell me my husband was a lucky guy. I mean, really? My body changed in three days?” she told the Times.

Kara Goucher, another project runner who has been critical of Salazar, told the Times that Salazar was “obsessed with (Begley’s) butt. He would always talk about how it was hanging out of her shorts.”

Salazar was allegedly obsessed with arbitrary standards of weight, and willing to employ sexual harassment to drive his athletes to achieve and maintain those arbitrary standards at the expense of their broader health, and he operated under very little oversight, from Nike or from anyone else. Oh, did I mention that he also loved doping? Diuretics, testosterone, prescription quantities of Vitamin D, thyroid drugs, whatever. In September, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency caught up with Salazar’s doping schemes and banned him from the sports for four years. In the wake of Salazar’s suspension and the stories about Salazar’s behavior, Nike shut the Oregon Project down for good in October.

