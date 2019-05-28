Nike Debuts Collaborations With 4 Female Designers for the 2019 Women's World Cup

The soccer jersey is revamped by Ambush's Yoon Ahn, Koché's Christelle Kocher, MadeMe's Erin Magee and Marine Serre.

Ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup in June, Nike has been pushing forward its innovation and offerings for female customers and athletes. Following a major reveal event of 14 national team kits in Paris back in March, the global sports brand debuted a new multi-designer collaboration on Tuesday. Ambush's Yoon Ahn, Koché's Christelle Kocher, MadeMe's Erin Magee and LMVH Prize recipient Marine Serre revamped the traditional soccer jersey and designed a matching sports bra for the special partnership. Though these names were initially announced earlier in May, the full collection has yet to be revealed until now.

"In sport, the jersey is a garment that at once supports and celebrates brilliant performance," reads the press release notes from Nike. "For athletes, it serves a utilitarian purpose — the jersey is a tool for their crazy dream. For the fans, the jersey serves to support their favored team and, ultimately, their community."

Each of the designers' notable aesthetics are quite distinct throughout the collaboration, such as Serre's signature moon print on a bodysuit, paired with a bright green slim-cut jersey. Ahn took style notes from a traditional Japanese Happi coat, resulting in a sporty wide-and-straight-sleeved outerwear piece to be worn over a neon-colored sports bra emblazoned with the Ambush logo.

For Koché, Kocher was already familiar with designing for Nike, as her Fall 2019 runway show featured a collaboration with the sports brand during Paris Fashion Week. For the Women's World Cup, specifically, she reconstructed the jersey into a dress with asymmetric and graphic details. "The idea was to give the feeling of movement and positive energy," says Kocher in an official statement. "The result is a dress that can be worn by a girl who plays, dances or moves in the city."

Compared to the rest of the collaboration, Magee's MadeMe designs stay truest to the traditional uniform, which includes a proper Nike Stadium jersey with the official US Soccer Federation crest. "I wanted this jersey to be sport first, fashion second," says Magee in an official statement. "It's meant to celebrate the incredible victorious history of the [US Women's National Soccer Team] by drawing attention to the woman namesake of the iconic sportswear company itself: Nike the Goddess of Victory."

This collaboration will be available for purchase globally at NikeLab doors and select retailers on June 7. In the meantime, see more imagery of the entire collaboration in the gallery below.

