Nike unveils the Adapt BB: a self-lacing, app controlled sneaker

Nike unveiled a self-lacing basketball sneaker that allows wearers to customize their fit in real time through a phone app. Dubbed the Nike Adapt BB, the sneaker automatically resizes once placed on the foot. Once in place, athletes can use buttons on the side of the sneaker or access an app in order to adjust the fit according to their needs. Nike tapped Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum to test the gear before its public unveiling.