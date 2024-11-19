Nike's awesome tribute to Rafael Nadal will absolutely give you chills

TOPSHOT - Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts in the quarter-final singles match between Netherlands and Spain during the Davis Cup Finals at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena arena in Malaga, southern Spain, on November 19, 2024. (Photo by Jorge GUERRERO / AFP) (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: 2184995375

Nike has always been great at making its athletes stand above the competition. It's as good of a marketing company as it is a sportswear company.

Knowing that, it's easy to be cynical about some of the ads we watch with the brand's athletes. Usually, Nike makes things feel a bit bigger than they actually are.

But, man. It's hard not to get emotional when watching this ad for Rafael Nadal.

Nike released this spot before Nadal's debut at the 2024 Davis Cup for Team Spain. It's absolutely chilling.

Nadal wiping the clay surface that he dominated his entire career clean in that way just brings back so many memories. This was awesome.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Nike's awesome tribute to Rafael Nadal will absolutely give you chills