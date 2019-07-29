Nike's New Shoe is Made for People Who Hate Running

From ELLE

When the thought of having to run—even for just five minutes—pops into your mind, what sort of feelings does it conjure up? Excitement? Dread? Not-a-chance in hell vibes? If you're in the latter camp, Nike understands and is offering the Joyride Run Flyknit as a tool to help alleviate your running anxiety.

Launching globally on August 15, the shoe was crafted specifically for those who just can't stand running (whether it's because of the impact it can have on your body or because it's not your idea of fun). Unlike other shoes, this sneaker comes with a dynamic footbed full of what they call TPE (short for Thermo plastic elastomers) beads that form to your foot and ultimately make the run easier on your legs.

On a recent trip with the brand to L.A., I got to try the sneaker both indoors and outdoors—first for an interval run on a treadmill and later for a run along the Santa Monica pier, led by Nike Run Coach Bec Wilcox and Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso (a self-professed reluctant runner). The first thing I noticed a few minutes into the workout was that I'd never felt a shoe like this before. Since the foot sits right against the four-pod footbed it gave me the sensation of standing on a sheet of un-poppable bubble wrap. Think supportive, but not necessarily springy. As I settled into the run, I could feel the beads in the footbed mold to the way my heel and forefoot hit the ground. The sensation was much like wearing an already perfectly broken-in shoe.



After the run, I sat down with Godso who shared that even though you may expect her to love running (she is a trainer and all) her relationship with the sport is quite the opposite. "So many people are training for certain things, a marathon or half marathon, but there's a lot of us out there who actually don't really like running but just want to move," she says. "I like to do short and fast runs, so I'm never looking for a full on performance shoe because I'm not doing a serious amount of miles. Joyride is the first shoe that's come along that feels like it could be my shoe."

Early the next morning, we set out for a two mile run along the Santa Monica pier, and the shoe felt even better the second time around—somehow even more broken in than the day before. Running outside in 80 degree weather will never be easy, but the shoe did make the it a little less painful.

