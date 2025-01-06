Nikki Glaser rehearsed Golden Globes monologue nearly 100 times

Nikki Glaser practised her Golden Globes opening monologue almost 100 times.

The 40-year-old comedian helmed the ceremony for the first time on Sunday (05.01.25) and she admitted she had been “constantly making edits” to her speech as she was determined to get it right.

She told E! News on the red carpet ahead of the show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel: “ “[Tonight] will be my 94th time telling some version of this. I mean, it’s still changed even from the last time I told it until now, so we’re constantly making edits, trying to top jokes, trying to strike the right note and tone for the evening. But a lot of work has gone into it.”

However, Nikki stressed that she wasn’t just reciting a piece she had learned by heart.

She added: “I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh she’s just reciting some monologue.’ I practice so much, so that when I get up there, I’m off-book and I can just be in it.

“And then that’s when stuff’s gonna start coming out that wasn’t planned. And so now I know it so well that I can be myself up there.”

During her monologue, the host was more than happy to poke fun at the star-studded audience.

She quipped: "I feel like I've finally made it - I'm in a room full of producers at the Beverley Hilton hotel, and this time, all of my clothes are on, so it was worth it...

"Some of you may know me from my appearances on roasts, but I'm not here to roast you tonight, how could I? You're all so famous, so talented, so powerful. You could really do anything except tell the country who to vote for...

" I look out and see some of the hardest working actors in showbusiness. And by that, I mean your servers. They'll be brining you your cocktails to drink and your food, which you'll look at."

And Nikki then got more specific as she singled out different members of the audience.

She said: "We have got some huge movie stars here tonight: Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell. And we have some huge TV stars as well: Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell.

"Even Eddie Redmayne did TV this year, he's nominated for Peacock's 'The Day of the Jackal'. It's about a top secret elite sniper that no-one can find because he's on Peacock.

"Denzel Washington is here for 'Gladiator II', Cynthia Erivo is here for 'Wicked', and Martin Short is here because we have cameras...

"Zendaya, you were incredible in 'Dune', I woke up for all of your scenes."

Of Timothee Chalamet's turn in Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown', she joked: "Timothee, you were so good in A Complete Unknown. In fact, I actually read that your singing voice was so accurate that even Bob Dylan admitted that it was absolutely horrible."

The comedian's jokes weren't without controversy either as she poked fun at P. Diddy, who is currently awaiting trial after being accused of sex crimes by multiple people.

Drawing gasps from the audience, she said: "’Challengers’ was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card...

“I’m upset too. The after-party isn’t gonna be as good this year!”

And referring to reports of the rapper's notorious "freak-off" parties, she addressed 'Searching for Italy' host Stanley Tucci and said: “’Stanley Tucci freak-off’ doesn’t have the same ring to it. No baby oil, just lots of olive oil."