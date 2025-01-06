Nikki Glaser Reveals Even More Outrageous Diddy Joke Cut From Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser revealed the material she didn’t use when she hosted the Golden Globes Sunday night, including a more outrageous version of the Sean “Diddy” Combs joke she told from the stage in her opening monologue.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show Monday morning, Glaser told Stern the version of the joke she opted out of using: “The Golden Globes is the only show where you can see the biggest stars and movies and television joined together with the same goal—getting out of here tonight before Dax Shepard asked them to do his podcast. This is the last time all of you will be in the same room together until the Diddy trial.”

Glaser explained why she chose the milder version of the joke by saying, “That one you don’t want to do, because it’s like you’re accusing the people of that room of being involved in that, and they might turn on you.”

Glaser drew rave reviews for her hosting gig, with critics pretty much unanimous that she “ boosted ” the awards show broadcast . As promised, Glaser treaded more lightly than some roast fans might have expected with most of her material, though she did manage to squeeze in a Diddy joke in in some way, quipping that Challengers was “more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card.” She also shared that she was “upset” that “the after-party is not going to be as good this year” in Diddy’s absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diddy is currently being held without bail as he awaits trial for federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges and fights several lawsuits from alleged victims who say he drugged, raped, trafficked, and otherwise abused them—some during his alleged “freak-offs.” Glaser commented her faux disappointment Sunday night at the disgraced mogul’s incarceration since “a Stanley Tucci freak-off just doesn’t have the same ring to it.”

There were other potential Diddy mentions, Glaser told Stern. Another that didn’t make it to air, she said, “Amy Adams is nominated for her performance in Night B----, while I was totally snubbed for my performance in Day Slut. The documentary category is tough, though, by the way, ‘Night, b----’ is what Diddy hears every evening before it lights out.”

Other jabs Glaser saved in her “Stern file,” to reveal on the show poked fun at Nicole Kidman as a “Wild Robot” after “two wines” and Ben Affleck for “ruining” women named “Jennifer” amid speculation about his relationships with ex-wives Lopez and Garner.

Glaser also admitted to flubbing the Affleck joke that did make it into her set. “Wicked, Queer, Nightb----. These are not just words Ben Affleck yells after he orgasms. These are some of the incredible movies nominated tonight,” the comedian said in the live broadcast. But as she told Stern, “It was supposed to be ‘when he orgasms’ and I said ‘after’ and it really bugged me. It still works. It’s just less clear. It’s two percent more funny [the other way].”

Matt Gaetz’s alleged sex scandal nearly made it to the Globes too, as Glaser originally planned to joke that the film Anora has “been called the most unflinching look at sex work since Matt Gaetz’s payment history.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Though all of the left out material was brutal, there was only one Glaser admitted was “not nice,” as she nearly called out Alec Baldwin in a quip about the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “Please know that I know this is not nice,” she prefaced on the show Monday, “Michael Keaton was so great in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice and Alec Baldwin, sadly, did not come back to play a ghost because he was too busy making them.”

Glaser left that one out because it was “too mean” and she didn’t want to “re-traumatize” Baldwin.