Nikki Glaser ‘Won’t Be Bothering’ Taylor Swift at 2025 Grammys After Spending Close to $100,000 on Eras Tour Tix

Nikki Glaser is excited to see Taylor Swift at the Grammys — even if Swift isn't performing.

Glaser, 40, arrived at the 2025 Grammys ready to enjoy the show. The comedian told the Associated Press and E! Live on the Red Carpet how excited she is to see The Tortured Poets Department songstress at the event.

But despite spending “close to $100,000” on 22 Eras Tour concert tickets over the past two years, Glaser said she will "not be bothering" Swift, 35, at the Feb. 2 awards ceremony.

"Taylor's not performing, but she's presenting, so I'll get to hear her talk and be poetic in that way. So I'll take it," Glaser told E!.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I just can't wait to see what she's wearing. I can't wait to see her talk and maybe reveal something — you know we're used to her announcing something," Glaser told the Associated Press. "I'm so excited. It's been a while."

Related: See All the Stars Arriving on the Red Carpet at the 2025 Grammys

Glaser clarified and said she hasn't seen Swift since the final Eras Show performance on Sunday, Dec. 8, in Vancouver.

The recent Golden Globes host added, "I guess we've seen her at the Chiefs games, but it's always just fun to see an appearance of hers."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Nikki Glaser on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

"I will not be bothering her. I will not be. I'm gonna play it very cool. There's no need to be worried about what I'm going to do," she joked to the Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glaser previously told PEOPLE in December that she spent close to six figures on not only the shows themselves but that total she also includes travel expenses, hotels, flights "and putting up everyone that I would invite to go with me, plus tickets, plus merch," she said.

The host of the 2025 Golden Globes calls the amount she shelled out “all well worth it,” adding, “I would’ve paid even more.”

Check out all of PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage here.

Nikki Glaser and Taylor Swift

The Grammy-nominated comic also said how excited she is for tonight's annual show — which will include performances from Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Charli XCX. "The list is insane this year. It's one of the best Grammys I can remember in recent times," she told E! News.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Taylor's not performing, but she's presenting, so I'll get to hear her talk and be poetic in that way," she quipped. "So I'll take it."

During her conversation with E!, she also joked about losing her best comedy album category to Dave Chappelle during the premiere ceremony ahead of the telecast. "So I'm getting my hair and makeup done, and it's already been determined that I didn't win. But no one texts me about it," she revealed.

"I just had the most random person in my life go, 'Dave Chappelle again.' And I go, 'What are you writing about?' " she explained. "When it's bad news, no one tells me. They just want you to find out the hard way."



The Grammys are broadcasting live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS or stream them live and on-demand on Paramount+.



Read the original article on People