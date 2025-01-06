Nikki Glaser Zings Harrison Ford and Makes Glen Powell Blush in 2025 Golden Globes Monologue: All Her Best Jokes

Nobody is off limits at the Golden Globes!

Host Nikki Glaser, 40, had the audience and viewers in tears during the 2025 movies and TV awards show on Sunday, Jan. 5 as she delivered her signature witty jabs about the talent in the room.

Among her victims were Harrison Ford, 82, and Glen Powell, 36, who were nominated for their work in Shrinking and Hit Man, respectively.

"The legendary Harrison Ford is here tonight," Glaser joked. "I was actually talking to Harrison backstage and after he gave me his drink order, I said, 'Would you rather work with Zendaya or Ariana?' And he said, 'Indica.' We're going to find him some, so he has a good time tonight."

Later, she teased Powell for his hot looks. "Who else? Glen Powell. Glen Powell, what a year you've had,” the host joked. “Oh, my God, Glen, you were in everything. Twisters, Hit Man, my head when I'm having sex with my boyfriend. Thank you so much for the assist. I'll see you tonight."

The comedian also turned her attention to Ben Affleck, 52, in her monologue. “Tonight, we celebrate the best of film and hold space for television," she said, before listing a few of the movies nominated for awards. "Yes, Wicked, Queer, Nightbitch. These are not just words Ben Affleck yells after he orgasms. These are some of the incredible movies nominated tonight."

David Fisher/Shutterstock Nicole Kidman attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2025

Other victims included Nicole Kidman, 57, Adrien Brody, 51, and Selena Gomez, 32.

"Thank you so much for all of your hard work," Glaser said of Kidman, who is nominated for Babygirl. "Thank you. Thank you for working so hard, and thank you to Keith Urban for playing guitar around the house so much that she wants to leave and make 18 movies a year."

As for Brody, she roasted him for his pick of movie projects. "Who else is here?" she said. "Oh, look, it's two-time Holocaust survivor, Adrien Brody." The actor is currently nominated for The Brutalist, in which he plays an architect who survives the Holocaust, and previously starred in The Pianist as real-list Holocaust survivor Władysław Szpilman.

While Glaser played it safe around Gomez, who received nominations for Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building, she went in on her fiancé, Benny Blanco, 36. "Selena Gomez is here, double nominee tonight for Emilia Pérez and Only Murders, and she's here tonight with her new fiance, Benny Blanco," the host said. "And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish, man, lucky guy. I love you. Selena, you were so good in Emilia Pérez."

Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty From Left: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes on Jan. 5, 2025

She continued, "I loved it so much. Emilia Pérez earned 10 nominations for Netflix, and I loved it. I think it is, without a doubt, the most audacious, groundbreaking film to ever autoplay after Is It Cake? Seriously, so good."

Glaser told PEOPLE in December 2024 that she wasn’t “out for blood” with her monologue, adding of the celebrities in attendance, “I don't want to ruin their nights, and I certainly don't want them to remember my name for the wrong reasons.”

She said she knew her reputation as a roast queen preceded her. “I don't want anyone to go into this feeling like, ‘Oh my God,’ coming up with armor on. ‘Who does this girl think she is?’ ” Glaser continued.

"But it's still a big, glitzy, glamorous event where people are taking themselves too seriously. So it's walking a line with them,” she added. “Every joke I write, I want it to be edgy enough to please the people at home, the common man wants me to take down the Hollywood elite — even though we all worship the Hollywood elite — they still want me to put them in their place."

Read the original article on People