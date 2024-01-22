Nikki Haley gets boost from Judge Judy at New Hampshire rally: 'Sound of a two-person race'

EXETER, N.H. – The departure of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from the GOP presidential race is firing up Nikki Haley and her supporters.

Haley’s final event of the day – a rally in a high school auditorium with television host Judge Judy – came several hours after DeSantis’ exit.

"Can you hear that sound?" Haley asked as she began her remarks. "That’s the sound of a two-person race."

DeSantis’ announcement may not do much to shake up the competition; the Republican politican’s support in New Hampshire was down to the single digits. But the collapse of his campaign did energize Haley backers two days before the Jan. 23 primary.

She is now the last candidate standing against former President Donald Trump in the race for the GOP nomination.

DeSantis drops out of 2024 race: Florida governor says voters 'want to give Trump another chance'

'Please, New Hampshire. Use your brains, and your heart'

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu warmed up the crowd. Haley’s campaign tossed out T-shirts. A young Haley supporter bounced side to side on stage to "Holding out for a Hero."

Daytime TV host Judith Sheindlin, 81, commonly known as Judge Judy, called Haley a star.

"I’m not here to bash the competition, although I’m perfectly capable of doing that," Sheindlin said to cheers. "Suffice it to say that when you teach a child not to put their hand over a flame, you do that because you know they’re going to get burned. Well, we’ve gotten burned."

An audience member interrupted the remarks, shouting at Sheindlin: "Send Trump to prison." Sheindlin, who endorsed Haley last week, traveled from Florida on Sunday to boost Haley in Exeter.

"Please, New Hampshire. Use your brains and your heart," she said. "Bring her home on Tuesday."

The pair shared a hug before Sheindlin left the stage.

"How cool is it to have Judge Judy endorse you? It really is," Haley said. "She’s a trailblazer. She’s tough. She speaks hard truths. She doesn’t mince words."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nikki Haley energizes supporters ahead of New Hampshire primary