Nikki Haley says US should see China as the 'enemy'

STORY: The statements came as Haley was making her pitch to New Hampshire voters, where she warned of strong measures to deal with China, including ending "normal trade relations" over what she referred to as the "murder" of U.S. citizens with fentanyl.

Haley also gave U.S. universities an ultimatum of either taking "foreign money" or "American money", and added that China had always seen the U.S. as the "enemy", which she said her country should reciprocate.

Haley and fellow Republican candidate Ron DeSantis are battling to emerge as the top alternative to former President Donald Trump, the runaway frontrunner for the Republican nomination, who secured a resounding win in the first 2024 Republican presidential contest in Iowa on Monday (January 15).