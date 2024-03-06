Nikki Haley speech livestream: Watch Republican deliver remarks as she drops out of 2024 race

After a disappointing finish behind frontrunner Donald Trump in the Super Tuesday primaries, Nikki Haley is set to deliver remarks as she drops out of the presidential race Wednesday morning.

Haley's address is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET from Charleston, South Carolina.

Haley, first Indian-American and female governor of South Carolina and former United Nations ambassador, was the last remaining Republican challenger to Trump, who is now headed toward clinching the Republican nomination at the convention this summer.

She does not plan to immediately endorse Trump. Running against the former president in the primaries, she vowed to stay in at least through Super Tuesday despite only winning in Washington, D.C. and Vermont. She had amassed only 89 delegates to Trump's 995.

