Nikki Haley can still beat Trump — here's how

Reuters

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, is considering stepping down from her position after this month's South Carolina primary amid pressure from Donald Trump, according to an RNC member familiar with the matter. The potential shakeup comes as former U.S. President Trump, the frontrunner for the party's presidential nomination, indicates he wants to make changes to the organization as he prepares for a likely rematch with President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in November. Whoever replaces McDaniel will face the challenge of unifying a fractured party with just nine months to go before the 2024 election.