Nikki Haley struggles to win Republican women as they stick with Donald Trump before 2024

Nikki Haley looked into the crowd at the first Republican primary debate and told supporters to thunderous applause, "If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman."

Whether quoting Britain's first female prime minister or joking about her five-inch heels on the campaign trail, the former South Carolina governor has leaned into her identity as the only woman seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

When it comes to courting female voters, however, Haley’s White House bid may not be resonating.

“It doesn't seem like women, Republican women, care that she's a woman,” said Laurel Elder, a professor of political science at Hartwick College who studies gender in politics.

There's no political rule that female voters should support female candidates. But according to an Emerson College poll released earlier this month, just over 70% of Haley’s supporters are men, compared to about 27% women.

A poll by USA TODAY and Suffolk University in October found about 10% of all self-reported Republican men are supporting Haley, compared to 6% of Republican women.

“Imagine only getting 6% of Republican women,” said David Paleologos, director of the political research center at Suffolk University. “Think about that: You're the only woman in the race, you're the only woman who's viable, and you're only getting 6% … You're still viable. But you're not doing it on the backs of women right now.”

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley shakes hands with a supporter during a campaign stop at K & B Emporium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Clear Lake, Ia.

Republican women are sticking with the frontrunner

So who are Republican women supporting as 2024 approaches?

“Trump,” Paleologos said.

Some 64% of Republican women polled in the USA TODAY/Suffolk October poll chose President Donald Trump as their top candidate in the 2024 GOP primary. Similarly, about 67% of women in Emerson’s December survey picked Trump as their first choice.

Jill Poulus, a 50-year-old voter from Biloxi, Mississippi, told USA TODAY she's supporting Trump in 2024, and that “will never change.”

“I don't care if he was in the locker room talking,” Poulus, an independent, said, referring to the now-infamous 2005 Hollywood Access tape, which became public in 2016 and featured Trump making comments about groping women.

“Republican women have no problem with Trump, which I think always surprises people,” Elder said.

Some 50% of Republican women said they were “very enthusiastic” about the idea of Trump becoming the party nominee in 2024, according to USA TODAY/Suffolk University's October poll.

Elder said she believes Trump’s success with this crucial voting bloc may be linked to which voters have stuck with the party in recent years.

Democrats and Republicans are more split ideologically today than they have been in 50 years, according to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey on Congress. And as the two major party platforms have grown apart, the study found Republicans have shifted further to the right than Democrats have moved to the left.

“The women who are in the Republican Party today, who haven't left, who aren't independents, who aren't Democrats, are pretty conservative women,” Elder said.

Poulus, who works part time at her father’s tire and auto business, said she prefers Trump because she believes he's the most honest candidate and “for the people.”

“Of course, he's pompous,” said Poulus. “But that's okay. What he tells you, it seems like way more of the truth than the mainstream media.”

When asked about Haley, Poulus’s response was, “Who is she?”

Former President Donald Trump campaigns on Oct. 29, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa.

Haley splits with some Republicans on Ukraine, abortion

As Haley has struggled to win over conservative female voters, some experts simply point to her policy priorities.

The former governor has been a vocal supporter of aiding Ukraine in the country’s war against Russia. Meanwhile, congressional Republicans have cooled on the issue, pushing for new border policies before sending more support overseas.

It’s not just party leaders who “couldn’t disagree with (Haley) more,” Paleologos said. Almost two-thirds of all Republican women in USA TODAY/Suffolk University’s survey said they oppose additional military aid to Ukraine.

Melynda Litchfield, a 63-year-old registered nurse in St. Charles, Illinois, said she thinks the U.S. has done enough for Ukraine already.

“You think, how much can we do, when we have people here that are homeless, and we have our own borders that are not secured?” she said. “If it's tied up in a really tight package that sends just as much if not more aid to our own borders, then I guess I would support it, but not on its own anymore.”

While Haley is not her top choice, Litchfield said she would vote for the former ambassador should she become the Republican presidential nominee.

Haley may be striking a chord with women on other divisive issues, though, including abortion.

The sole female GOP candidate has differentiated herself from some Republican rivals on abortion rights. Haley has often said she supports restrictions on the procedure, but the notion of a federal abortion ban is unrealistic given a high barrier in Congress. Instead, she has advocated for finding compromises, such as not jailing women who have the procedure.

Haley’s approach to abortion has resonated with fellow conservative women, as well as more moderate female voters, said Morgan Viña, Virginia state chair and southeast regional chair for the Women for Nikki Coalition.

“She is incredibly empathetic,” said Viña, who also served as Haley’s chief of staff at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

“She's able to talk about her own experiences with fertility, and she's the only one that can do it with any sort of credibility,” she added.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (L) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the fourth Republican Presidential Primary Debate.

'I don't know too much about her'

Haley’s campaign has seen a surge in recent months, fueled by key endorsements and strong debate performances.

Besides Trump, Haley’s biggest competitor has been Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He and Haley have battled for the runner-up spot among Republican presidential candidates, each about 50 points behind the former president in national polls.

Tapping into the female electorate could be a key opportunity for Haley, Paleologos said.

“If she were able to kick in women at this point, that could vault her into a much more commanding position, at least over DeSantis,” he said.

Viña emphasized that there is still “plenty of time” in the election cycle. She said among female voters she talks to, she sees more of a split between those who support Haley and those who aren’t as familiar with her.

Dana Tucker, a registered nurse in Fort Worth, Texas, said her preferred candidate is DeSantis but she "wouldn’t not vote" for Haley.

“I don't know too much about her,” Tucker, 66, said. “But from what I've seen, she is also very blunt and to the point and doesn't take any you-know-what off anybody. That's what we need.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why Republican women favor Trump over Haley in 2024 GOP primary