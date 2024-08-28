Nikki Haley urges UN hearing on Taiwan’s status

Supporting Taiwan: Haley emphasized that the resolution has been misused by Beijing to marginalize Taiwan and called for global support in acknowledging the issue. The UN should not “allow the Chinese Communist Party to hijack a resolution and claim it’s about Taiwan,” Haley said. She advocated for a hearing, even as a sidebar event, to discuss Taiwan’s status and the harassment it faces from China. She also argued that Taiwan deserves a nonmember observer status in the UN — similar to Palestine — and criticized the UN for turning a blind eye to Taiwan’s plight, stressing that the self-governing island has been instrumental in global efforts such as alerting the world to the COVID-19 pandemic.