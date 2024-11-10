Nikki Haley: The ‘war hawk’ who could reshape the GOP after Trump

Nikki Haley served under Donald Trump’s first administration but would later stand against him in the Republican primaries - Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump has ruled out appointing Nikki Haley to his Cabinet, after the pair fought a bitter Republican primary battle earlier this year.

The president-elect said he appreciated Ms Haley’s work during his first term in the White House, when she served as US ambassador to the UN, but did not offer a reason why neither she nor Mike Pompeo would be given a job.

Those close to Mr Trump have suggested her foreign policy views would make her an unsuitable appointment to his second “America First” administration.

But she could be poised to make a return to front-line politics at the next presidential election.

Ms Haley, the 52-year-old former governor of South Carolina, based much of her Republican primary campaign on her foreign policy credentials and hawkish stance on Russia and China.

She played up her diplomatic experience and argued that US support for Ukraine was a long-term investment to prevent contagion in Europe and hot war between Russia and Nato states.

“This is about preventing war — it’s always been about preventing war,” she said in January. She also described her opponent as “unhinged” and “toxic”.

In return, Mr Trump and his allies accused Ms Haley of belonging to a warmongering wing of the GOP that would draw America into more foreign conflicts.

On Sunday, Donald Trump Jr reposted a tweet calling Ms Haley a “war hawk”.

Ms Haley attracted significant support from a minority of Republicans who opposed Mr Trump, but only won state primaries in Vermont and Washington DC.

After conceding the contest, she initially refused to back her rival, but eventually gave her tepid support at the Republican National Convention in July.

“You don’t have to agree with Trump 100 per cent of the time to vote for him,” she said.

Commentators have speculated that her weak support for Mr Trump means she intends to sit out his second term before launching a second run for the Republican nomination ahead of 2028’s presidential election.

Some on the moderate wing of the GOP see Ms Haley as the future leader of the party who could beat Mr Trump’s MAGA successor.

Mr Trump cannot run for a third presidential term in 2028, and will likely endorse an ally to compete for the Republican nomination after he steps down.

Contenders for that role include JD Vance, the vice president-elect, and members of his own family, including Mr Trump Jr.

During Mr Trump’s second term, Ms Haley is likely to oppose many of his foreign policy decisions in an attempt to rebuild her profile on defence and security issues.

Mr Trump’s election comes amid increased strategic competition between the US and China, and threats from Iran and its proxies in the Middle East.

The latest results in downballot races suggest he will win a majority in both the House and Senate, giving him carte blanche to push through his foreign policy plans from January.

Since the primary race ended in March, Ms Haley has taken a job as the Walter P. Stern Chair at the Hudson Institute, a Right-leaning Washington think tank.

In May, she used her inaugural address to criticise isolationists in the Republican Party ─ although she did not name Mr Trump.

“They believe if we leave the world alone, the world will leave us alone,” she said.

“They even say ignoring global chaos will somehow make our country more secure. It will not.

“This worldview has already put America in great danger, and the threat is mounting by the day.”

She has also described the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas as a “gift from Iran to Putin”, and links the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine as evidence of an emerging anti-American alliance.

European leaders are concerned that Mr Trump’s election will increase the burden of the war in Ukraine on other Nato members, and they will likely support internal Republican attempts to shore up US support in the coming years.

But if his plan to end the war in Ukraine rapidly after taking office is successful and does not require territorial concessions by Kyiv, Mr Trump could prove his critics wrong.

Ms Haley’s prospects as a candidate are therefore somewhat dependent on the outcome of the new America First foreign policy strategy, and developments on the ground in Ukraine and Gaza in the next four years.

For now, moderate Republicans are not counting her out. But after almost a decade of MAGA politics dominating the GOP, she has a significant mountain to climb.