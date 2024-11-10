Nikki Haley won’t be in my Cabinet, says Trump

Donald Trump has said that Nikki Haley will not have a position in his Cabinet.

The president-elect, who is in the process of forming his administration after securing a sweeping election victory, has ruled out a role for his Republican primary challenger.

Mr Trump confirmed the news on Truth Social, saying he “very much enjoyed and appreciated working with” the former South Carolina governor and thanked her for her service.

Ms Haley, who served as ambassador to the UN in Mr Trump’s first administration, was his longest-running challenger for the Republican presidential nomination this year and was sidelined throughout his later campaign.

In the campaign’s closing stages, she warned that Mr Trump’s at times brash appeal to male voters was “not the way to win women”.

“This bromance and masculinity stuff, it borders on edgy to the point that it’s going to make women uncomfortable,” she said.

Mr Trump has also ruled out a position for Mike Pompeo, his former secretary of state, who declined to endorse the president-elect’s early presidential run after briefly challenging him for the Republican nomination.

12:08 AM GMT

11:41 PM GMT

George Clooney to step back from politics after being made Harris ‘scapegoat’

George Clooney has vowed to step back from politics after claiming he has been used as a “scapegoat” for the Democrats’ drastic election defeat at the hands of Donald Trump.

The Hollywood star, 63, was a leading voice in forcing President Biden to step aside after he wrote a scathing op-ed claiming the Democrats were a dead duck under the President’s leadership.

However, he has now allegedly come under criticism for his intervention.

A source close to Mr Clooney told Mail Online: “George feels that the backlash he is getting for Kamala losing is not at all warranted.

“He thinks it is completely unfair to try and make him a scapegoat for her loss.”

11:36 PM GMT

Working class said ‘screw you’ to Harris on the economy, says Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders has said that the working class told Kamala Harris “screw you” over her economic policy.

The veteran independent senator from Vermont said the Harris campaign spent too much time trying to woo undecided voters and should have tacked to the left in its pitch to voters.

“The status quo is working very, very well for the people on top but it’s not working well for working people, and the Democratic Party has become far too much a defender of the status quo,” he told the Washington Post.

“You have to acknowledge the pain and the reality of people’s lives, or people will say, ‘screw you’.”

Mr Sanders has been vocal in his criticism of his former party following Ms Harris’ stunning election defeat

11:29 PM GMT

Arizona urged to push back ballot error deadline

Arizona voting right groups have called on the state to push back the deadline on ballots being corrected amid concerns some may not be counted otherwise.

The Arizona Civil Liberties Union called urged the supreme court to push back the November 10 deadline for ballot curing - a process by which early voter slips with errors on them can be corrected.

The group wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that there are 260,000 early ballots left to process and that some ballots may have a “curable error”.

In Arizona, the only swing state whose result is yet to be called, the Republicans are currently leading the Democrats by 185,000 votes with 85 per cent of the vote counted.

09:57 PM GMT

DoJ fast tracks prosecutions of worst January 6 rioters before Trump takes office, reports suggest

The prosecution of the worst Jan 6 rioters is to be prioritised before Donald Trump takes office, according to reports.

According to NBC news, the worst alleged offenders, including those who are accused of assaulting law enforcement officers, will be brought before the courts in the remaining 72 days before Mr Trump is inaugurated.

Following Mr Trump’s actual election victory on Tuesday evening, prosecutors are said to have been advised that there is a societal interest in quickly dealing with the cases, according to NBC.

They have been told to “focus on the most egregious conduct and cases until the end of the administration”, it said.

Once in office the 78-year-old has the power to pardon those who took part in the 2020 insurrection, which he has repeatedly said he will “absolutely” do.

07:49 PM GMT

California election office evacuated over bomb threat

An election office in San Jose, California, has been evacuated following a bomb scare.

Hundreds of election workers were forced to leave the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office after authorities were alerted to a bomb threat at around 8am this morning.

Police, fire department and bomb squad teams responded to the incident and are sweeping the building for any suspicious devices.

The vote county has allegedly been suspended until the building has been cleared.

With around 63 per cent of California votes counted, the electoral college and the senate races have already been called for the Democrats. However, the race for seats in the House is still in play.

07:00 PM GMT

Harris mural painted over in Atlanta

A Kamala Harris mural has been painted over in Atlanta following the vice president’s election drubbing.

Footage showing a man painting over the artwork with an extended roller just days after the election has sparked anger, with some social media commenters branding the move disrespectful.

The mural, located in the city’s West End, was one of four wall paintings commissioned by the Harris campaign urging people to vote on election day.

Large murals dedicated to civil rights leaders and political figures have long been a staple of beautification schemes across the city.

06:27 PM GMT

RFK Jr pledges to crackdown on pesticides to make America healthy again

Robert F Kennedy Jr has pledged to crackdown on pesticides to make America healthy again.

Speaking outside of the ministry of agriculture, Mr Kennedy said the country’s current agricultural policy is forcing farmers to destroy the health of America’s soil to favour “more chemicals, more herbicides” and “more insecticides” which he said “destroys the health of consumers”.

After pulling out of the presidential race to back Donald Trump, Mr Kennedy was tipped to take up a top job overseeing health policy in the president-elect’s administration.

However, reports have emerged in recent days suggesting the Trump campaign has attempted to distance itself from his former rival, who is known for promoting conspiracy theories about vaccines and fluoride in tap water, among other health initiatives.

The latest video suggests a role for Mr Kennedy may still be on the cards and comes after Donald Trump Jr., released a message reaffirming the future administration’s pledge to honour Mr Kennedy for his support.

05:52 PM GMT

More details on Biden and Trump’s meeting this week

The White House said Biden called Trump this past Wednesday to congratulate him and invite him to meet in the Oval Office.

In a speech Thursday, Biden said he had assured Trump “that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That’s what the American people deserve.”

Their upcoming meeting is set for 11 a.m.

05:13 PM GMT

RFK Jr’s unlikely new fan-base: crunchy moms

As one of the most unusual independent White House candidates in decades, he formed a coalition of the environmentally conscious, the libertarian Right, and 9/11 conspiracy theorists.

But after his decision to withdraw and back Donald Trump, Robert F Kennedy Jr has retained another unlikely group of supporters: health influencers.

The nephew of JFK is being lauded as a role model by hordes of Lycra-clad, Stanley-Cup-toting so-called “crunchy moms” who preach organic, seed oil-free diets and back holistic healthcare.

04:39 PM GMT

Iran foreign minister denies plot to kill Trump, urges confidence building with US

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi denied US charges that Tehran was linked to an alleged plot to kill Donald Trump and called on Saturday for confidence building between the two hostile countries.

04:31 PM GMT

Biden to meet with Trump as presidential transition begins

Joe Biden has invited Donald Trump to the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11am ET, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The meeting will be the first between the current and former president following the 2024 election.

Mr Trump did not host Mr Biden for such a meeting in 2020.

04:09 PM GMT

Black Americans targeted with racist texts following presidential election

03:41 PM GMT

Borrell pledges ‘unwavering’’ support for Ukraine

Josep Borrell, centre, and Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv - AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Kyiv Saturday pledged “unwavering” support for Ukraine, on the first visit by a top Brussels official after Donald Trump’s poll win.

“The clear purpose of this visit is to express European Union support to Ukraine - this support remains unwavering,” Mr Borrell, who is set to leave office next month, told journalists.

“This support is absolutely needed for you to continue defending yourself against Russia aggression.”

03:15 PM GMT

Farage said he could be ‘useful as an interlocutor’ with Trump

Nigel Farage pictured on Saturday in Exeter - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Nigel Farage has said he could be “useful as an interlocutor” between the Labour Government and Donald Trump.

The Reform UK leader said he has “got a great relationship” with the president-elect and also knows people he believes will be in Mr Trump’s administration for “quite a long time”.

Mr Farage described Mr Trump as a “pro-British American president” who gives the UK “potentially huge opportunities if we can overcome the difficulties that the whole of the Cabinet have been rude about him”.

02:48 PM GMT

‘Crimea is gone,’ says Trump adviser

Bryan Lanza, a Republican party strategist and senior adviser to Donald Trump, has suggested the Trump administration will focus on securing an end to the war, rather than trying to help Ukraine regain territory.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Lanza said Zelensky would be asked to provide a “realistic vision for peace”.

“And if President Zelensky comes to the table and says, well we can only have peace if we have Crimea, he shows to us that he’s not serious,” he said. “Crimea is gone.”

Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula in 2014, and launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine eight years later. It now occupies territory in the country’s east.

Mr Lanza, a political adviser for the former president since 2016, did not mention areas of eastern Ukraine, but he said regaining Crimea from Russia was unrealistic and “not the goal of the United States”.

02:43 PM GMT

Planning under way for Zelensky-Trump meeting

Preliminary planning is under way for a meeting between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and US president-elect Donald Trump, Kyiv’s top diplomat said on Saturday.

Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha spoke at a press briefing with Josep Borrell, the EU’s top foreign policy official.

A “dialogue” has been established between Mr Zelensky and Mr Trump, he said, after the pair spoke this week. He declined to say whether a meeting is planned before or after Mr Trump’s inauguration in January.

02:00 PM GMT

Elon Musk calls for Trump prosecutor to be ‘punished’

Elon Musk speaks alongside Donald Trump at a recent rally - REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Elon Musk has called for Jack Smith, the chief prosecutor overseeing Donald Trump’s election-interference case, to be “punished”.

Last year, Mr Smith brought charges against Mr Trump over the alleged mishandling of classified documents and his suspected role in attempting to thwart the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election.

The president-elect has accused Mr Smith of being part of a political witch hunt and argued that the federal indictments he faced were politically motivated.

Mr Trump has said that he will fire the prosecutor on his first day in office and even suggested deporting him. “He should be thrown out of the country,” Mr Trump said on October 24.

On Friday, billionaire tech mogul Mr Musk – who spent more than $100 million boosting Mr Trump’s campaign and is expected to join his administration – weighed into the debate.

“Jack Smith’s abuse of the justice system cannot go unpunished,” Mr Musk said on X.

Mr Smith has already started to wind down the federal election case against Mr Trump, which has led to calls for his office to preserve all records of the historic classified documents.

01:35 PM GMT

Trudeau warns US tariffs on Canada would ‘hurt American workers’

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, has warned that US workers would suffer the consequences of any tariffs or trade barriers imposed on Canadian goods by Washington.

“The interconnectedness between the supply chains in Canada and the United States, the reliableness of Canada as a partner to so many, and so much of the American economy, means that tariffs or a thickening of the border between Canada and the US will inevitably hurt American workers, American jobs as well,” Mr Trudeau said Friday, reported by Bloomberg.

The Canadian leader appealed in his comments directly to the interests of Donald Trump, whose strategy throughout his election campaign was to win over blue-collar workers. The president-elect said he’ll impose a minimum 10 per cent tariff on everything the US imports, and has not promised exemptions for Canada.

The policy could mean a 1.7 per cent hit to the US neighbour’s real GDP by the end of 2028, according to economists at Desjardins.

Mr Trump said he wants a “pro-American trade policy that uses tariffs to encourage production here and bring trillions and trillions of dollars back home.”

01:04 PM GMT

Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize if he ends Ukraine war, says Italy’s deputy PM

Italy’s deputy prime minister has suggested that Donald Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize if he ends the Ukraine war.

“President-elect] Donald Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds in ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” said Matteo Salvini in a post on X. “In addition to saving lives, this resolution would leave us with a calmer future compared to what the Democrats have left us so far.”

During his campaign, Mr Trump said he would end the war in Ukraine “within 24 hours” through a negotiated deal. He has not yet specified what he believes either side should concede.

12:47 PM GMT

Iran urges Trump to change ‘maximum pressure’ policy

Iran has urged Donald Trump to reconsider the “maximum pressure” policy he pursued against Tehran during his first term.

“Trump must show that he is not following the wrong policies of the past,” said Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian vice president for strategic affairs.

In his previous presidency, Mr Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal agreed between Tehran and Western powers. Under the deal, Iran had committed to curbing enrichment - seen by the West as a disguised effort to develop nuclear weapons capability. Mr Trump also restored tough US sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

In response, Iran rolled back its obligations under the deal and has since enriched uranium up to 60 per cent, just 30 per cent lower than nuclear-grade.

Mr Zarif said on Saturday that Mr Trump’s political approach towards Iran led to the surge in enrichment levels.

“He must have realised that the maximum pressure policy that he initiated caused Iran’s enrichment to reach 60 per cent from 3.5 per cent,” he said.

“As a man of calculation, he should do the math and see what the advantages and disadvantages of this policy have been and whether he wants to continue or change this harmful policy,” Mr Zarif added.

12:20 PM GMT

New survey highlights three key factors behind Trump’s win

A new survey has highlighted three key factors behind Donald Trump’s win.

A poll of 3,262 American voters highlights the state of the economy played a leading role in the defeat of Kamala Harris, with 74 per cent of respondents saying “inflation was too high under the Biden-Harris administration”.

The border was the second-highest issue mentioned by voters, followed by a perception that Ms Harris focused on cultural issues like transgender rights “rather than helping the middle class”.

12:00 PM GMT

Polish PM to meet French, UK, Nato leaders to discuss Ukraine

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk will meet France’s president, Britain’s prime minister, the head of Nato, and leaders of Nordic and Baltic states soon to discuss transatlantic cooperation and the war in Ukraine, he said on Saturday.

The future of aid to Ukraine is among the major questions facing the European Union after Donald Trump’s election victory. Mr Trump has criticised the level of US support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion, and before the election promised to end the conflict before even taking office.

“There is no doubt that this new political landscape is a serious challenge for everyone, especially in the context of a possible end to the Russian-Ukrainian war as a result of an agreement between, for example, the president of Russia and the new president of the United States,” Mr Tusk said. “...in the coming days, we will very intensively coordinate cooperation with countries that have a very similar view on the geopolitical and transatlantic situation and situation in Ukraine.”

11:32 AM GMT

Robert F. Kennedy Jr reviewing resumes for top Trump health jobs

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump greet each other at a campaign event sponsored by conservative group Turning Point USA - REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the former independent presidential candidate, is reviewing candidate resumes for the top health jobs of Donald Trump’s incoming administration, according to Reuters.

Mr Kennedy, of the famed political family, has been asked to recommend appointees for all regulatory health agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration, said a source close to the former candidate.

“The American people re-elected President Trump by resounding margins because they trust his judgement and support his policies, including his promise to Make America Healthy Again alongside well-respected leaders like RFK Jr,” Trump-Vance Transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.

In August, Mr Kennedy ended his presidential campaign and endorsed Mr Trump in exchange for a role in the administration focused on public health. Mr Kennedy has previously faced criticism for making false claims about vaccines, alleging they have caused an increase in autism, but says he is not anti-vaccine.

11:15 AM GMT

Iran foreign ministry says Trump assassination plot claim ‘totally unfounded’

Iran’s foreign ministry on Saturday described US accusations of a plot by Tehran to assassinate president-elect Donald Trump as “totally unfounded”.

The US government has brought charges against an Afghan national in connection with an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump before he was elected as the next president. The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed an indictment against Farhad Shakeri, 51, alleging he was tasked with “providing a plan” to kill Trump.

The Iranian foreign ministry said it “rejects allegations that Iran is implicated in an assassination attempt targeting former or current American officials”.

10:51 AM GMT

Japan vows military build-up and deeper ties with US

Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba reviews the Japan Self Defence Forces Troops on November 9 - David Mareuil/Anadolu via Getty Images

Japan’s prime minister renewed a pledge Saturday to build up his country’s military and deepen its alliance with the United States under president-elect Donald Trump.

Shigeru Ishiba said the security environment surrounding Japan and the international community has significantly worsened due to escalating tensions with China, Russia and North Korea. He pledged to reinforce Japan’s military power.

He said breaches of Japanese airspace by Chinese and Russian warplanes earlier in the year “not only violated Japanese sovereignty but also threatened the safety of Japan, and are absolutely unacceptable.” He said Japan faces growing threats from China’s accelerating military activity around Japanese coasts and from North Korea’s repeated missile firings.

“As we face the most severe and complex security environment, I will balance and strengthen Japan’s diplomacy and security,” Mr Ishiba said, adding that the Japan-US alliance is the lynchpin for achieving this.

He then pledged to elevate Japan’s ties with the United States and work closely with Trump as they agreed during a brief telephone conversation Thursday.

10:38 AM GMT

Pictured: Biden arrives at Rehoboth Beach

US president Joe Biden steps off Marine One upon arrival at Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach - TING SHEN/AFP via Getty Images

10:28 AM GMT

Pentagon officials discuss how to respond if Trump issues controversial orders

Pentagon officials are holding informal discussions about what to do if Donald Trump were to issue an illegal order, such as deploying the military domestically, according to a report from CNN.

Mr Trump has suggested he would be open to using the military for domestic law enforcement and mass deportations, and said he wants to “clean out corrupt actors” in the US national security establishment.

Officials told CNN they are now discussing various scenarios as they prepare for an overhaul of the Pentagon.

“We are all preparing and planning for the worst-case scenario, but the reality is that we don’t know how this is going to play out yet,” one defence official said.

“Troops are compelled by law to disobey unlawful orders,” said another defence official. “But the question is what happens then – do we see resignations from senior military leaders? Or would they view that as abandoning their people?”

10:07 AM GMT

EU’s Borrell in Kyiv to reassure Ukraine after Trump win

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has arrived in Kyiv to reassure Ukraine of Europe’s backing after Donald Trump’s poll win.

The Republican’s victory in the United States election has set nerves jangling in Ukraine and Europe that Mr Trump could end Washington’s support for Kyiv’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

“The message is a clear one – the Europeans will continue to support Ukraine,” said Mr Borrell.

“We have been supporting Ukraine since the beginning, and on this my last visit to Ukraine, I convey the same message, we will support you as much as we can.”

On the campaign trail, Mr Trump cast doubt on maintaining the vast US military and financial aid to Ukraine and said he could cut a quick deal to end the war.

“Nobody knows exactly what the new administration is going to do,” Mr Borrell said. “But we Europeans have to use this opportunity in order to build a stronger and united Europe, and one of the manifestations of being united and being stronger and able to act is our role in supporting Ukraine.”

Europe together has spent around $125 billion on supporting Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion, while the United States alone has spent more than $90 billion, according to a tracker from the Kiel Institute.

09:55 AM GMT

Watch: Italy’s Meloni praises Musk after Trump’s election

09:50 AM GMT

California election offices received bomb threats

Bomb threats were made against several Maryland boards of elections and election offices in at least two California counties on Friday, state authorities said.

Election officials were counting mail-in ballots when the threats came in Maryland. Jared DeMarinis, the state administrator of elections, said the threats led to the evacuation of some buildings and called the threats “cowardly”.

“Safety is a top concern – but we WILL resume canvassing (counting) tomorrow. Cowardly threats whether from abroad or not shall not deter us,” Mr DeMarinis said on social media.

“The Baltimore County Police Department is aware and currently investigating the bomb threat received via email by the Baltimore County Board of Elections Office,” police posted on X, later adding that a probe determined that threat to be unfounded.

In California’s Orange County, the registrar of voters received a bomb threat at an office in Santa Ana after which the office building was evacuated and bomb detection dogs were used to conduct a search. No explosives were located, officials said, adding normal operations will resume on Saturday.

The registrar of voters in California’s Riverside County said its central counting building was also evacuated due to a threat and a bomb squad found no explosives.

The FBI said that hoax bomb threats, many of which appeared to originate from Russian email domains, were directed on Tuesday at polling locations in five battleground states – Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania – as voting was under way. Russia denies interfering in US elections.

09:46 AM GMT

Russia ‘sees no grounds’ for strategic or arms control talks with US

Russia’s foreign ministry sees no grounds for talking about resuming dialogue on strategic stability and arms control with the United States at the moment, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russia’s deputy foreign minister.

Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow and Washington “are exchanging signals on Ukraine” through closed channels at the military and political levels.

He also said that Russia was ready to listen to Donald Trump’s proposals on resolving the crisis in Ukraine, adding that there could be no simple solution.

“We are extremely thorough, responsible and attentive to any ideas that are proposed by countries in this area,” Interfax quoted Mr Ryabkov as saying.

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Mr Trump on winning the US election, praised him for showing courage when a gunman tried to assassinate him in July, and said Moscow was ready for dialogue with Mr Trump.

He said comments that Mr Trump had made about trying to end the war were worthy of attention.

09:32 AM GMT

Democratic re-elected in Nevada, securing battleground seat

Sen. Jacky Rosen after speaking to supporters during an election watch party on Wednesday - AP Photo/John Locher

Nevada democratic senator Jacky Rosen has won re-election, beating republican Sam Brown in a tight race for the battleground state.

The first-term senator campaigned on abortion rights and positioned herself as a non-ideological politician.

“Thank you, Nevada! I’m honoured and grateful to continue serving as your United States Senator,” Mrs Rosen said Friday.

Mr Brown, a retired Army captain who moved to Nevada from Texas in 2018 and has never held elected office, had Donald Trump’s support in the Republican primary and won easily, but was significantly outspent during the campaign.

Mrs Rosen, a former Las Vegas-area synagogue president and computer programmer, ran ads touting herself as an independent who doesn’t listen to “party leaders.”

09:09 AM GMT

Iraqi PM urges Trump to ‘work towards ending’ Mideast wars

Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani expressed hopes during a phone call with US president-elect Donald Trump that he would keep his “promises to work towards ending wars” in the Middle East.

Amid Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon, Mr Sudani - who was named premier by a majority bloc of Iran-backed political factions - has been in a delicate balancing act to ensure his country is not drawn into the fighting.

In the phone call, the Iraqi premier pointed to Mr Trump’s “campaign statements and promises to work towards ending wars in the region”, a statement from Mr Sudani’s office said late Friday.

“The two sides agreed to coordinate efforts in achieving this goal,” it added.