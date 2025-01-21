'Nimble' Sprung structure procurement irks local construction industry

A Sprung structure used as part of the Harbor of Hope in Oregon. (City of Ottawa - image credit)

Ottawa's construction industry is criticizing how quickly the city is moving to tap a Toronto-based contractor to design and build a newcomer reception centre.

Last week, the city posted an advanced contract award notification announcing its intent to sign a contract worth up to $15 million with BLT Construction. It gave other companies just two weeks to show that they, too, are qualified to put up a 30,000 square foot "Sprung" structure to shelter asylum seekers. (Sprung Structures is the name of a company that manufactures the type of "tension fabric buildings" the city wants to erect.)

John DeVries, president and general manager of the Ottawa Construction Association, said the reaction in the local industry has been negative, with some firms feeling "insulted."

We basically feel like we've been bypassed. - Michael Assal, Taplen Commercial Construction

"We're really disappointed that there hasn't been full transparency on this, that we weren't consulted maybe several months ago," he said.

DeVries said the OCA plans to put out a communiqué to the mayor, city council and the city administration airing its concerns.

"It's obvious decisions have been made based on a consultant's report that there's no local capacity to do it," DeVries added. "Contrary to that, we quickly gleaned from our membership that, yeah, we've got builders who have built Sprung structures."

John DeVries, president and general manager of the Ottawa Construction Association, wants to reassure the public that the firms building the city's light rail network have 'the highest safety management in place' and that there's 'excellent government oversight' of the project.

(Ashley Burke/CBC)

Qualified local firms

Devries mentioned Taplen Commercial Construction, whose president Michael Assal confirmed that his firm has put up three Sprung structures for the Department of National Defence.

"We basically feel like we've been bypassed," Assal told CBC.

Sprung structures, which resemble large tents but are sturdy and durable, have a fabric skin supported by an aluminum skeleton. They can be quickly erected and customized for a wide range of uses.

The city is asking for a facility near the Nepean Sportsplex with HVAC and water systems, as well as space to shelter 150 refugee claimants in separated sleeping areas with two beds each.

Assal said the three structures his company put up didn't have the same requirements. The DND Sprung structures were for material storage and workspaces.

Even so, Assal insisted Ottawa has qualified firms who are more than capable of delivering what the city is asking for, including his.

"It's not rocket science," he said. "It just takes some attention to detail."

A worker walks past a temporary structure outside the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital Jan. 6, 2021 in Ottawa. The "Offload Medicine Transition Unit" is a 40-bed unit with the goal of freeing up paramedics who'd otherwise have to wait to hand over patients.

BLT Construction build this 40-bed 'offload medicine transition unit' at the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital, seen here in January 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

'This isn't sole-sourcing,' councillor says

BLT was the contractor on at least one Sprung structure in Ottawa: the 10,800-square-foot overflow unit built at The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Infrastructure Ontario, the project was completed in three months.

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper, who chairs council's planning and housing committee, called the local industry's concerns "legitimate," but said the city needs to move quickly to deal with a homelessness emergency. Asylum seekers have overwhelmed Ottawa's shelter system, forcing it to rely on city recreation centres as temporary shelters.

"This isn't sole-sourcing," Leiper said. "It is a very short procurement. But again, when we're addressing emergencies, the city needs to be nimble."

He said companies that are familiar with Sprung structures should be able to write up a proposal within the two-week window, which he called "not an insignificant amount of time."

DeVries expects that few companies will go through the trouble of submitting proposals now, when it seems the city has already made up its mind.

"People who are looking at it are feeling, to be blunt, the fix is in," he said.

In an emailed statement, the city told CBC that it will carefully evaluate all submissions from interested vendors received before the closing date of Jan. 28.

"The City of Ottawa is committed to a fair and transparent procurement process, and we have followed all necessary due diligence in determining the requirements for the Newcomer Reception Centre," said acting chief procurement officer Joanne Graham.

He said the city should press reset on the process and launch a fully open competition with a request for expressions of interest. He said that would give the city more options and "the full benefits of competition."

The city has set a one-year timeline for its newcomer reception centre. Asked if an Ottawa contractor could design and build a Sprung structure before next winter even after an extra few months for procurement, DeVries said "I believe so."

Assal called it a "very ambitious" timeline.