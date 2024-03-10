Nimbyism is holding the countryside back, say rural voters

Nimby is a term meaning not in my back yard, which is being blamed for a lack of development in rural areas - MATT CARDY/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

Rural voters believe that nimbyism is holding the countryside back with less than a fifth backing housing objectors, according to a new poll.

Over half of those living in England’s 100 most rural constituencies say that they would support additional homes being built in their area, a survey for the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has found.

It comes amid warnings to the Government to stop treating the countryside “as a museum” and to allow more houses to be put up.

More than 45 per cent of rural voters believe that Nimbys – meaning not in my back yard – had a negative impact on the countryside with just 19 per cent considering them to be a positive force.

Victoria Vyvyan, the president of the CLA, which represents nearly 27,000 farmers, landowners and rural businesses, said: “Villages cannot be dormitories for wealthy commuters, nor can they be the preserve of the elderly.

“A small number of homes must be built in a large number of villages to provide housing for young people and families, to provide workers for local businesses and keep shops, schools and other facilities open.”

Michael Gove plans to build more homes across rural areas

Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, has announced a swathe of policies during his tenure aimed at getting more homes built across the country.

Government plans to construct more housing has put an emphasis on urban areas, with the Rishi Sunak promising last summer that there would be no “concrete over the countryside”.

Last July, the Prime Minister said: “Our plan is to build the right homes where there is the most need and where there is local support, in the heart of Britain’s great cities.”

Ms Vyvyan said: “Nobody wants to concrete over the countryside, least of all us, but for decades governments of all colours have treated it as a museum, risking the sustainability of communities and failing to generate the conditions necessary for growth.”

The poll, conducted by Survation with over 1,000 voters, also found that more than half (53 per cent) of respondents believed rural areas needed to build more homes to provide affordable housing.

A lack of affordable homes was ranked the most important issue to rural communities, with 32 per cent giving it top priority.

Almost six in ten respondents put the issue in their top two main concerns, out of a range of problems, which included the cost of living being higher compared to urban areas and a lack of jobs.

Recent moves to crack down on holiday lets, including scrapping their preferential tax treatment in last week’s Budget, have been marketed as means to free up housing stock for residents in rural and coastal hotspots.

But critics of the recent proposals from the sector will harm tourist towns by denting local economies.

Ms Vyvyan said that the obstacles for house building in rural areas were “largely the result of a planning system that is simply not designed to unlock their potential”, claiming that they favour large-scale developments rather than smaller ones.

Among its proposals to jump start house building in rural areas, the CLA has called for the relaxation of rules to allow for agricultural buildings in National Parks to be converted into homes.