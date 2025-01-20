Nina Dobrev describes 'survivor's guilt' over Los Angeles fires
The Vampire Diaries star evacuated her home while fires raged earlier this month, but has since returned to discover the building has survived the disaster. Addressing fans on Instagram on Monday, she revealed, "I have been absolutely sick to my stomach with all the destruction and devastation that these fires have caused and displaced so many families.” "I don't know about you, but I have been feeling survivor's guilt." She revealed that she was forced to flee her home on 9 January - which was also the day that she turned 36.