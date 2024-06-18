Nina Dobrev Recovering from Bike Accident: 'Eat. Sleep. CPM Machine. Physical Therapy. Repeat'

The ‘Vampire Diaries’ alum shared an update as she continues to recover from a bike accident where her knee “snapped”

Nina Dobrev/Instagram Nina Dobrev shares an update as she continues to recover from a bike accident.

Nina Dobrev is continuing to recover from a dirt bike accident that caused the Vampire Diaries alum to undergo surgery on her ACL, meniscus, and fractured knee.

The actress, 35, shared an update on her Instagram stories Monday, posting a series of photos of herself in bed and posing with medical equipment.

“In case you’ve been wondering what I’ve been up to,” Dobrev wrote over a series of four photos. “Eat. Sleep. CPM Machine. Physical Therapy. Repeat.”

“If you’ve had this injury you know what a CPM is…the rest of you won’t,” she explained in her caption.

Nina Dobrev/Instagram Nina Dobrev an update as she continues to recover from knee surgery following a bike accident.

A CPM Machine — short for continuous passive motion — is a motorized device that “gently bends a joint back and forth to aid with recovery following a joint injury or surgery,” Verywell Health explains.

Unlike a lot of the exercises performed in physical therapy, a CPM machine — not the patient — does all the work. The goal is “to restore the range of motion of a joint to its pre-treatment level,” Verywell Health explains, “and prevent scarring that can result in a loss of joint mobility.”

The Sick Girl star shared details of her accident on the June 12 episode of The Talk, which she said was her "first time actually leaving the house in over two months."

“Don't ever get on a dirt bike. I was in a wheely, lost control, whisky throttled, bike flew," said Dobrev. "Luckily, it didn't fall on me, which is what the doctor said would have been a lot worse. But when I landed, I landed on one leg, straight, and my knee just, like, snapped."

Nina Dobrev/Instagram Nina Dobrev shares an update as she continues to recover from surgery.

Dobrev explained, "I got a giant brace. I can't really walk on my own yet," but said said she was happy to get out of the house and have "an excuse to get dolled up."

"Cuddle puddle is my life these days, it's just the puppies, and at home watching movies, physical therapy, eat, sleep, or pee is kind of the schedule," she shared with the hosts, revealing that she's also using the time to watch Fargo.

Dobrev underwent surgery in the beginning of June, revealing on Instagram that it “was a success 🫶🏼.”

She’s since been recovering at home, posting that her boyfriend of four years, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White has been keeping her in good spirits.

The three-time gold medalist donned a sweater embroidered with “Elena Gilbert” — her character on Vampire Diaries — in large, black letters with colorful outlines of her face.

The champion paired the sweater with shorts and a matching baseball cap, shook his booty for the injured actress, causing Dobrey to giggle and say, "You're out of your mind, and I love it!"

