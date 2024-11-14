Nina Dobrev Shares Sweet GRWM Video from Surprise Proposal Day: ‘I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Been More Shocked’

The actress and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White got engaged on Oct. 25

ANDREW ARTHUR Shaun White and Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev is sharing a little glimpse into Shaun White's adorable proposal!

The Vampire Diaries actress posted a video of the moments leading up to White's proposal on Thursday, Nov. 14, which included her getting her bangs cut, hair styled and makeup done, and her final outfit choice, as well as the heartwarming proposal itself.

The funny thing is, Dobrev thought she was preparing for a very different occasion.

ANDREW ARTHUR Shaun White and Nina Dobrev get engaged

"Get ready with me for a Vogue dinner hosted by Anna Wintour ... or so I thought," she said in the video's narration.

In the video, Dobrev played with her dog as her stylists began playing her hair and starting her makeup look.

The actress decided it was time for a different hairstyle in the middle of getting ready, so her team cut bangs, draping a paper towel across her forehead so her hair wouldn't fall into her in-progress glam.

Her final look featured a smokey winged liner, wavy locks and freshly cut fringe. Dobrev's stylist brought out a Chanel outfit — a shimmery short-sleeved button-up dress, paired with a long, black coat with gold buttons. She completed the outfit with black tights and black heels.

"Little did I know what was waiting for me on the other side of the door," the actress said in the video, which cut to White anxiously awaiting Dobrev's arrival.

As Dobrev entered the Golden Swan restaurant in New York City, she gasped at the overwhelming sight of white flowers, including a white flower arch, and little candles throughout the space.

Dobrev later told Vogue the only people present were her soon-to-be fiancé and the photographer, and that he "said all the right things."

The next clip saw the moment White proposed.

"I don't think I've ever been more shocked or surprised or happy in my entire life," she said.

The couple popped Champagne as friends around them cheered for the new fiancés. White tossed flower petals in the air while Dobrev showed off her ring — a 5-carat oval-shaped diamond set on a yellow-gold band by Lorraine Schwartz.

"I'm the planner in our relationship, so I was shocked that Shaun pulled this off without me knowing," she said in the video's voiceover.

ANDREW ARTHUR Shaun White and Nina Dobrev

The final shots of the little documentary were of the giddy couple celebrating. They kissed under the arch, danced, toasted with their guests and even posed with animal pool rings to commemorate the occasion.

"We have been choosing each other every day for almost 5 years and on October 25th, 2024 we made the ultimate choice: to choose eachother forever," Dobrev wrote in the video's caption. "It's a beautiful (and real) love story, when you find the person that you want to go through life's toughest moments with. I have found mine."

She continued, "My heart is so full and my cheeks hurt from smiling over the couple of few weeks. I feel so lucky to be with you and I'm still buzzing with joy. I can't wait to start this next chapter with you... I love you, my fiancé😭🤍🥰."