Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are engaged! How the Olympic gold medalist surprised the actress

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are engaged! The "Vampire Diaries" actress and Olympic gold medalist announced they are now fiancées in a Vogue story published Wednesday that detailed their commitment.

"RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé 💍♾️" she captioned a separate post of the pair Wednesday. White posted the same photo carousel of the news on Instagram with the caption, "She said YES."

White got down on one knee with a 5-carat diamond ring under a display of white roses at the Golden Swan, an American restaurant in New York City. "I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him," she recalled to Vogue, adding that she "just froze and stared at" the snowboarder.

The surprise engagement occurred when White's publicist sent Dobrev a fake invite to a CFDA/Vogue dinner with the magazine's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the Golden Swan. Dobrev told the outlet that White "made the invite look so legitimate."

However, upon her arrival, White and a photographer were the only guests in attendance.

"He said all the right things," Dobrev told Vogue. After White proposed, they had a special dinner to celebrate the occasion. "We ordered Shake Shack and dumplings to the Golden Swan," Dobrev recalled.

Nina Dobrev has 'a long road of recovery ahead' after hospitalization for biking accident

The beloved Hollywood couple started dating in 2019 and went Instagram official in May 2020.

In May of this year, Dobrev made headlines when she shared before-and-after photos on Instagram that appeared to show her being hospitalized with multiple injuries.

"How it started vs how it’s going," she captioned the post. The first photo shows her on an e-bike, while the second reveals Dobrev lying on a hospital bed with a brace on her left leg and another around her neck.

A month later, in June, she gave fans a health update about post-accident life. "The Vampire Diaries" star shared several photos from her recovery process, including a picture of herself wearing a leg brace. Other photos showed Dobrev holding a large floral arrangement and eating some waffles.

