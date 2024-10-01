Nina Garcia Toasts ELLE’s New European Editor-at-Large Hassan Pierre

Last night in Paris, Hassan Pierre was formally welcomed as the new European editor-at-large of ELLE, with a dinner hosted by editor-in-chief Nina Garcia. Held at the iconic Le Voltaire restaurant, guests included Zac Posen, Laurent Claquin, Gabriela Hearst, Rickie de Sole, Constance Jablonski, Amina Muaddi, Pierre Hardy, Constance Benqué, Laure Hériard-Dubreuil, Beka Gvishiani, and more.

“Being named ELLE’s European editor-at-large is both an honor and a responsibility I take to heart,” Pierre says. “ELLE has always been a beacon for bold, forward-thinking fashion and culture, and I’m excited to bring my passion for sustainability, design, and global perspectives to the team.”

Pierre is the co-founder of Maison de Mode, a luxury e-commerce platform focused on sustainability, as well as an advisor to the CFDA, and will be instrumental in defining ELLE’s coverage of culture, fashion, and the arts. He adds: “This new role is an incredible opportunity to continue pushing boundaries, telling important stories, and amplifying voices that reflect the diversity and vibrancy of Europe’s creative landscape.”

Matteo Prandoni

At the dinner, guests were served a curated menu and playlist along with Casa Dragones tequila, all capped off with a toast by Garcia. “Hassan is one of those rare individuals who is both generous and brilliant,” she told the room. “His dedication to sustainability has been a cornerstone of his career, and his keen eye for culture, art, and design truly embodies ELLE’s bold and eclectic spirit. We are incredibly lucky to have him as part of our team.”

Click through the gallery below to see exclusive photos from inside.

Constance Jablonski and Hassan Pierre

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Laure Hériard Dubreuil, Nina Garcia, and Rickie de Sole

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Gabriela Hearst

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Laurent Claquin

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Beka Gvishiani

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Alexandre Mattiussi and Laure Hériard Dubreuil

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Sebastián Faena and Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Alisa Volskaya and Anna Khouri

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Amina Muaddi

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Nour Rizk and Carolina Mendes

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Nick Fouquet

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Rickie de Sole and Julie de Libran

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Pamela Golbin and Giorgio Guidotti

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld and Carolina Mendes

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Veronica Webb and Chris Del Gatto

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Pierre Hardy and Karla Otto

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Constance Benqué

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Alexandre Mattiussi and Hassan Pierre

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Heart Evangelista

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Gabriela Hearst and Austin Hearst

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Peter Dundas and Stephanie Horton

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Sabine Getty

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Carmine Spena and Hassan Pierre

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Evangelo Bousis and Peter Dundas

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

François Sarkozy

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Pierre Hardy and Esteban Cortázar

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

Casa Dragones Tequila

Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni

ELLE Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia and our newly-appointed European editor-at-large Hassan Pierre came together to celebrate the end of Paris Fashion Week—and Pierre joining the team—with an intimate dinner they hosted at the city’s Seine-adjacent Le Voltaire restaurant on Monday night.

Red flowers accented the sweeping tables of the brasserie as guests, including designer Zac Posen and model Constance Jablonski, intermingled throughout the night. Following cocktails, a multi-course dinner brought the group of fashion power players to the table for food and more good conversation. Dishes included butternut velouté with white truffle oil, beef filet with a red wine reduction, and, for dessert, a poached pear in vanilla syrup. Plenty of Hennessy espresso martinis also went around during the final course to cap off the soirée.

Scroll through photos of the exclusive dinner below.

You Might Also Like