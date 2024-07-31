Nine Entertainment journalists reach in-principle pay agreement after five-day strike

Nine Entertainment’s five-day strike has affected the production of The Age, Sydney Morning Herald, Brisbane Times, Australian Financial Review and WAtoday since Friday.

Journalists at Nine’s publishing arm have called off ongoing industrial action after coming to an in-principle agreement over pay on their first day back after a five-day strike.

The strike has affected the production of The Age, Sydney Morning Herald, Brisbane Times, Australian Financial Review and WAtoday since Friday when some 500 journalists walked off the job on the eve of the Paris Olympics.

On Wednesday at 11am, editorial staff at the heavily unionised workplace walked back into newsrooms across the country, vowing to continue industrial action until a pay rise above inflation was on the table.

The managing director of publishing Tory Maguire offered them a total of 11.5% over three years, a one percentage point improvement on last Thursday’s offer which totalled 10.5% over three years, and which led to the strike. Staff voted to accept the offer, which included other conditions, later in the day.

The Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) said members secured an in-principle agreement that will deliver an “inflation-busting pay rise this year, ethical use of AI in newsrooms and a way forward for freelancers to get a fair deal on pay and conditions”.

The offer accepted in principle is 4% in the first year, 3.75% in the second year, and 3.75% in the third. The initial offer of 2.5% in the first year was labelled “laughable” by staff. The subsequent improved offer was 3.5% in the first year, 4% in the second year and 3% in the third year.

“We are pleased to confirm we have reached an in-principle agreement with the union on a new EBA,” a Nine spokesperson said.

“We welcomed the MEAA’s decision today to resume negotiations, which supported a swift resolution of the outstanding issues. The new deal provides certainty for the business and our people as we continue to produce world-class journalism for our readers.”

The dispute has been damaging for Nine Entertainment. Its chief executive, Mike Sneesby, returned to Australia on Tuesday after a highly scrutinised week in Paris hosting corporate clients.

His decision to carry the Olympic torch in the run-up to the games was criticised by staff as tone deaf coming as it did after he announced 200 jobs would be cut at the media company.

Sneesby was pilloried by rival media for his expensive accomodation choices in Paris and for refusing to answer questions.

Nine paid $305m for the exclusive rights to the next five games, from Paris in 2024 to Brisbane in 2032.

Guests of Nine Entertainment’s corporate hospitality included the powerful sporting executive Peter V’landys, who is both the Australian Rugby League Commission chair and Racing NSW chief executive.

Sneesby has said job cuts are necessary due to an advertising downturn and a decision by Meta – which owns Facebook and Instagram – not to enter new multimillion-dollar deals for content when contracts expire this year.

