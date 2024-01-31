Nine hospitalised including children and police officers after 'acid attack' in Clapham

The incident happened on Lessar Avenue Clapham Common (Google Maps)

Nine people, including two young children and three police officers, were left injured in a suspected acid attack in Clapham on Wednesday evening.

A manhunt was underway for a suspect seen fleeing the scene after the attack at around 7.30pm on Lessar Avenue.

Also injured were the mother of the two children, and three adults, who came to the victims’ aid.

Detectives described the incident as “horrific”, saying the mother and her two young children had been hospitalised as a result.

The police officers, who were also hospitalised, are thought to have suffered minor injuries.

Met Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said: "Three victims - a woman and her two young children - have been taken to hospital for treatment.

"Three other people - all adults - have been taken to hospital for injuries sustained, we believe, as they came to their aid.

"We will update as soon as we know more about their conditions.”

Officers said resources across the Met were being utilised to catch the suspect, with air support being provided by the National Police Air Service.

Marina Ahmad, Labour’s London Assembly member for Lambeth & Southwark, posted on social media: “There has been a traffic collision with a man assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. Victims include children.”

No arrests have yet been made.

Pictures from the scene showed a white hatchback-style vehicle with the doors open in the middle of the road.

DS Castle added: “While tests are ongoing to determine what the substance is, at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance.”

The London Fire Brigade said: "Firefighters were called to a chemical incident on Lessar Avenue in Clapham this evening.

"Working alongside emergency service partners, crews provided immediate emergency care to a woman and two children."

A spokesperson added: "Crews also used specialist equipment to detect a corrosive substance that is believed to have been used in the incident."

Anyone with information is being asked to call 999 immediately, quoting crime reference CAD 7790/31 Jan.