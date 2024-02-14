Nine injured including six officers as police van crashes into London bus

(Getty Images)

Nine people, including six police officers, have been taken to hospital after a police van and a double-decker bus crashed in south London.

One police officer was trapped inside the van following the crash, which happened around 11.30am on Wednesday, and had to be freed by firefighters.

The police van was reportedly responding to an emergency when it collided with a 36 bus at the junction of Clapham Road and Kennington Park Road, near Oval Underground station.

Police, paramedics, and firefighters rushed to the scene.

London Ambulance Service confirmed it treated a total of 11 people. Two were discharged at the scene, but the other nine were taken to hospital.

“Nine people were taken to hospital, including a six police officers,” said a Met police spokesperson. Their injuries have been assessed as not life threatening or life changing.

“Road closures remain in place while officers deal with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

Photos from the scene showed the windscreen of the bus smashed and caved in on the driver’s side, while the police van appeared to have crashed into a traffic light after colliding with the bus.

London Fire Brigade was scrambled to the scene around 12.10pm.

“Three people who left the bus before firefighters arrived were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews,” said a spokesperosn.

“One police officer who was reported to be trapped inside the vehicle was released by firefighters before being taken to hospital.

“A number of other police officers were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Two fire engines from Clapham and Peckham fire stations and a fire and rescue unit from Battersea Fire Station attended the scene.”