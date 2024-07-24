Nine Just Stop Oil activists arrested at Heathrow airport ahead of planned disruption

Holly Evans
·1 min read
Nine Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested at Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)
Nine Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested at Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

Nine Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested at Heathrow after the group said “the international uprising begins”, with protests taking place across European airports.

Footage shared to the Just Stop Oil account on X, formerly Twitter, appears to show people cycling near a high barbed wire-topped fence close to passenger planes before dismounting and being approached by officers.

The Metropolitan Police said: “These arrests have prevented significant disruption to the airport and the travelling public.”

A spokesman for Heathrow Airport said there had been “absolutely no impact on operations whatsoever” and that “no-one gained entry to anywhere they shouldn’t be.”

They added: “Heathrow continues to operate as normal today.

“We are in full agreement that the aviation industry needs to decarbonise, but unlawful and irresponsible protest activity will not be tolerated.”

It followed protests at multiple airports across Europe, JSO said.

It claimed German supporters of climate activist group Last Generation caused international delays at Cologne-Bonn Airport.

The German airport reported that “unauthorised people” gained access to its security area on Wednesday morning.

Flights were suspended due to the police operation and resumed once it had finished, but delays and cancellations are “to be expected during the course of the day”, the airport said.

More follows on this breaking news story

