At least 126 people killed in China as 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Tibet holy city of Shigatse

At least 126 people have died and many are feared trapped after a strong earthquake in China, according to state media.

It struck in the autonomous Tibet region, in the west of the country, shortly after 9.05am (1.05am GMT), according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said it was 7.1 magnitude.

State broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) put the epicentre in Tingri county, about 240 miles from Tibet's capital Lhasa and about 14 miles from its second-largest city of Shigatse - also known as Xigaze.

At least 188 people have also reportedly been injured.

About 1,500 fire and rescue workers have been deployed, according to China's ministry of emergency management, but the area is remote and conditions difficult.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre said the average altitude in the area near the epicentre is about 4,200m (13,800 feet).

Shigatse is one of Tibet's holiest cities and home to the Tashilhunpo Monastery - the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama - second only to the Dalai Lama in Tibetan Buddhism.

State media said the initial earthquake was followed by dozens of aftershocks with magnitudes of up to 4.4

Tremors were also felt in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, as well as Bhutan and northern India.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for a strenuous effort to rescue people and resettle those whose homes have been damaged.

Vice premier Zhang Guoqing has been sent to the area to oversee the work.

There have been 10 earthquakes of at least magnitude 6 in the area where Tuesday's quake hit over the past century, the USGS said.

Earthquakes in China usually occur on the Tibetan Plateau or its fringes.

The area is where the India and Eurasia plates clash and cause uplifts that can be strong enough to change the heights of Himalayan peaks.