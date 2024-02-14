Nine workers at a gold mine missing in Turkey after a landslide

The brightly colored animal has yellow eyes with spiky “eyelashes.” Take a look.
Plan ahead now, southern Ontario. Thursday will see the return of accumulating snow, which will threaten to disrupt afternoon and evening commutes. Most areas will see 5-15 cm, but some locales could see up to 20 cm
Image of the majestic creatures remain powerful communicators of humanity’s connection with nature.
Elon Musk's company sells regulatory credits to rival automakers that didn't make enough EVs to meet emission rules.
More than a century of observational and experimental research shows that climate change is happening.
A powerful nor’easter gathering steam south of the border will threaten much of Atlantic Canada with significant snowfall totals and gusty winds, just in time for Valentine's Day
As much as 50+ cm of snow is forecast for parts of Newfoundland as a nor'easter brings heavy snow and blizzard conditions to Atlantic Canada through Valentine's Day
Large wildlife wandering into town can be serious cause for concern in Dawson Creek, B.C., prompting officials to notify the public. But a city sign warning of a mouse has people talking. And giggling.Natasha Kiyawasew spotted the "Caution mouse in area" sign while walking on the Dawson Trail behind the town's library. The photo she posted to social media has gone viral. "I told everyone to be cautious because there's a dangerous mouse in the area," said Kiyawasew."Everyone's just been laughing.
The baby rhino, Zenzele the rhino mom's seventh, is the Indianapolis Zoo's first live-birth white rhino calf
Carbon capture is not a solution for the energy transition and political leaders need to provide real, non-greenwashed, commitments to encourage investment, Andrew Forrest, executive chairman of Fortescue Metals, said on Tuesday. Speaking at the 50th anniversary meeting of the International Energy Agency, Australian billionaire Forrest said the investment community needs a level-playing field and honest answers from political leaders on phasing out fossil fuels in order to invest.
While these solar charging stalls are a silver lining for many, weather and high demand often cause a long wait.
The “gentle” giraffe had a “larger-than-life personality.”
(Bloomberg) -- A winter storm descended on the US Northeast on Tuesday, dropping wet snow on New York City while snarling commutes, shutting schools and canceling hundreds of flights. Most Read from BloombergMusk Says Putin Can’t Lose in Ukraine, Opposes Senate BillWall Street Caught Off Guard by ‘Sticky’ CPI Signs: Markets WrapStanChart Weighs Break Up of Corporate, Investment BankPutin Seeks Revenge on a World Order He Once Wanted to JoinLyft Corrects Earnings Margin Gain to 50 Basis Points Fr
While the threat of wild pigs invading the Rocky Mountains certainly exists, it likely hasn’t happened nor will any time soon, said Dave Argument, resource conservation manager with Jasper National Park. “I don't want to say it's being taken out of proportion. It is an issue for sure. It's certainly a significant issue in agricultural lands across the country where wild pigs are expanding. I think the jury is still out on whether or not this environment – a mountain environment without swaths of
Climate anxiety is very real, but these good news stories from 2024 prove there is hope for our planet.
Rescuers are warning others about the risks of hiking to this waterfall after recent heavy rainfall.
Charlotte, a rust-colored stingray the size of a serving platter, has spent much of her life gliding around the confines of a storefront aquarium in North Carolina's Appalachian Mountains. She's 2,300 miles (3,700 kilometers) from her natural habitat under the waves off southern California. And she hasn't shared a tank of water with a male of her species in at least eight years. And yet nature has found a way, the aquarium's owner said: The stingray is pregnant with as many as four pups and coul
Snow descended across portions of northwest Arkansas on Monday, February 12, which lowered visibility and led to hazardous road conditions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Snowfall was expected to be heavy at times, causing reduced visibility and slick road conditions, the NWS said.The NWS advised motorists in the region to exercise caution while traveling on Monday morning.This footage was published by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, who said that it was captured on a highway in southern Washington County.“[The] road is just wet at this time, but as you know, it can change quickly,” the sheriff’s office said. Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
More than 50 million Americans across 19 states, from Oklahoma City to Boston, are on alert for heavy snow. Meanwhile, the South is under severe weather alerts.
A Song of Ice and Fire So much lava is spewing forth from an erupting volcano in Iceland, it can be spotted from space. A breathtaking image taken by the European Space Agency's Copernicus' SENTINEL-2 satellite last week, shows massive rivers of glowing-red lava emanating from deep below the snow-covered surface. It's the aftermath of […]