Nine young adults charged in alleged crime spree that targeted Mira Mesa homes
Nine young adults alleged to be in street gangs have been charged in Mira Mesa crime spree that cost victims at least $700,000.
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found emaciated by a shepherd in a forest in India on July 27, police say
Norma Williams, 69, and her husband were driving at Greenwich and Kellogg on Sept. 1, 2023, when they encountered a group of motorcycle riders. One followed and shot at them.
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two police act charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a crash in 2022, circumventing police procedure for the benefit of her family.Insp. Joyce Schertzer sat emotionless and stared straight ahead as retired OPP Supt. Lisa Taylor read her decision at a police tribunal hearing Wednesday morning.Schertzer was found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct and another count of neglect of duty. She was found not guilty of a
DENVER (AP) —
Police in York Region have released video of a brazen carjacking in Newmarket Saturday, in which a man is seen entering another person's car at a gas pump, ramming into another vehicle and nearly ripping off the door as he drives off.Investigators are now looking for a 39-year-old suspect, who faces six charges, including robbery and possession of property over $5,000 obtained by a crime. A warrant is out for his arrest.At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, York Regional Police say they responded
A 5-year-old boy who went missing after wandering away from his own birthday party is believed to have been found dead, Idaho police said Tuesday. Matthew Glynn was last seen at home late Monday afternoon while celebrating his fifth birthday with friends and family, Boise police said. The Ada County Coroner's Office will make an official identification, though the victim is believed to be Matthew, police said.
The FBI executed a search warrant against Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) last Friday, the congressman confirmed after a local news report highlighted the investigation.Ogles, who has been facing scrutiny over his campaign finances for months, said in a post on X that the FBI “took possession of my cell phone.”News Channel 5 Investigates, the same Nashville area local program that first reported the FBI search, began reporting last year about discrepancies in Ogles’ financial disclosure forms—including a
When Calgary detectives found images of highly sensitive police database searches on the cell phones of men associated with the FK and Independent Soldier gangs twice in a six-week period, they knew they had a problem.Someone on the inside was feeding protected investigative information on rival gangsters to organized crime groups.A newly released search warrant application, known as an ITO (information to obtain), provides new details on the allegations faced by Calgary 911 operator Marian Buon
Szczepan Zenon Malczewski, 38, is jailed for the attack which took place in Scarborough.
A 36-year old man from Waterloo has been charged after abducting a teen from her home in Kitchener.The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has charged the man with kidnapping while using a firearm and break and enter a dwelling-house with intent to commit an indictable offence.Police confirmed the man and girl know each other. WRPS say the teen was taken on Monday from her Kitchener home in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street. In an effort to find the girl, police issued an Amb
George Hartleroad, 71, escaped from a halfway house in Wisconsin in 1995, per authorities
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tressa Honie is caught between anger and grief in the lead-up to Utah’s first execution since 2010. That’s because her father is the person set to die by lethal injection, and her maternal grandmother is the person he brutally murdered in 1998.
Adam Leitman Bailey, Donald Trump and Judge Arthur Engoron (Adam Leitman Bailey, Copyrighted free use, via Wikimedia Commons, Getty)It all started very innocently, when the real estate lawyer Adam Leitman Bailey inadvertently walked into a hornet’s nest. The Feb. 16 TV spot, on NBC New York, was about Donald Trump’s trial, at which Judge Arthur Engoron had just slapped Trump […]The post Judge in Trump case rips Adam Leitman Bailey appeared first on The Real Deal.
The Arizona grand jury that indicted 18 Republican supporters of Donald Trump who falsely claimed he won the state in the 2020 election wanted to consider also charging the former president, but prosecutors urged them not to, according to court documents filed this week.
District Court Judge Gary Chaney sentenced Jared James Dicus to 40 years behind bars after he plead guilty to murdering his wife Anggy Diaz last year.
Criminal charges for Matthew Perry's death could come "any day now", according to Tre Lovell, a veteran entertainment attorney.
A 19-year-old man has now been charged with murder
A 22-year-old woman is facing charges of first-degree murder and indecent interference with a body after a Honduras man's remains were found in a northwest Toronto apartment in June, police say.In a news release Tuesday, Toronto police investigators said the charges were linked to a "check address" call in the Weston Road and Black Creek Drive area on June 27. Officers found "biological remains and chemicals" in the apartment, investigators say, leading to specialized teams being called in to sa
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in Milwaukee have charged four hotel workers in connection with D'Vontaye Mitchell's death after scouring video showing them piling on top of the Black man during an incident that Mitchell's family says is disturbingly similar to George Floyd's death.
The deputy sheriff who fatally shot Sonya Massey in her Illinois home last month said he believed that when the Black woman who called 911 for help unexpectedly said, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” that she intended deadly harm, according to the deputy’s field report released Monday.