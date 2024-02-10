Niners’ George Kittle plans to play a game with Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII coin toss

At the coin toss before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium a year ago, a Philadelphia Eagles player tried to set a tone for the game.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham told the Chiefs no one was scared of them. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones offered a simple retort: “May God bless you. May God bless you.”

There will be more tomfoolery Sunday when the Chiefs and 49ers captains come to midfield at Allegiant Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

That’s according to 49ers tight end George Kittle.

On Thursday, he was asked about trash-talking and he revealed a plan to play one of his favorite pastimes with the Chiefs: the circle game.

“I talk trash significantly different,” Kittle said. “I have like a smile on my face and I’m having like a conversation you’d have with your buddy at the water cooler. That’s me. That’s how I work.

“You’ll see me at the coin toss and you know the game that if you put your circle down by your hip, you make somebody look? I play that. You ask any of my teammates, I’ve gotten everybody on this team at least five times with that game. It continues on game day. I’ll get the guys with the coin flip. I’ll get one of the Chiefs players. I get at least one guy every game.”

Kittle said he enjoys talking with opponents and usually offers warm wishes to other players.

“First snap when I go out there,” Kittle said, “I’m gonna say, ‘Hey, man, good luck tonight. Let’s be safe. Can’t wait to compete against you’. And sometimes I get a ‘Hey you too, man.’”

Other times an opponent will tell him off, and Kittle also feeds off that energy.

“I’m like, ‘Sick man, can’t wait to compete, baby, let’s have some fun,’” Kittle said. “So then there’s just an ebb and flow of you talking to guys. Sometimes they refuse to talk back to you. So I just keep talking to them until they usually talk to me at some point in the third quarter.“

Let’s hope Kittle is mic’d-up for the Super Bowl, just so we can see if he really gets any Chiefs players with the circle game.