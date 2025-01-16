Nintendo announces Switch 2 and confirms 2025 release

Saqib Shah
·3 min read
Nintendo announces Switch 2 and confirms 2025 release

Nintendo has unveiled its new Switch 2 console with a larger screen, alongside a brand new Mario Kart game.

The hybrid device functions much like its predecessor, the seven-year-old Switch, slotting in and out of a TV-connected dock for gaming at home or on the go.

Following the trend set by PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo seems to be embracing a more refined, iterative approach with the new Switch instead of a wholesale redesign. After all, why tamper with a classic?

Switch 2: what’s new?

Still, with the original Switch starting to show its age, Nintendo has made some upgrades where it counts.

The console also comes with a pair of Joy-Con controllers that snap on to either side of its tablet-like touchscreen, ditching its predecessor’s slide rails.

The Switch 2 in handheld mode with a new Mario Kart game (Nintendo)
The Switch 2 in handheld mode with a new Mario Kart game (Nintendo)

In an accompanying video, the gamepads were shown gliding across a surface, hinting that the rumors of the new Joy-Cons featuring optical sensors, similar to those found in computer mice, might be true. How this new function will be incorporated into new games remains to be seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Switch 2 will still play digital and physical titles, thanks to the inclusion of a game card slot on the top right-hand side.

Rounding out the new features, there’s an extra USB-C port on the top and a slimmer stand on the rear that allows players to tilt the console further back when resting it on a desk or table.

Meanwhile, leaks point to a custom Nvidia processor, 12GB of RAM and an eight-inch display.

The Switch 2 features a pair larger controllers that can also be placed in a Joy-Con Grip accessory, transforming them into a single gamepad. (Nintendo)
The Switch 2 features a pair larger controllers that can also be placed in a Joy-Con Grip accessory, transforming them into a single gamepad. (Nintendo)

Switch 2 release date

Nintendo said the Switch 2 will land this year, but it stopped short of announcing a concrete release date. It’s promising to share more in an upcoming Nintendo Direct on April 2, though leaks suggest the console could hit shelves in June.

Notably, Nintendo will be holding a bunch of global demo events, where the public will be able to go hands on with the Switch 2. In a hint at the console’s potential release date, the last of these events takes place between May 31-June 1 in Seoul, South Korea.

Switch 2 design

With its larger size and muted black shade (punctuated by the occasional splash of colour on the controllers), the Switch 2 leans closer to the design of the Steam Deck. Valve’s device was one of several handhelds that followed in the wake of the original Switch, a console that redefined and revitalised portable gaming.

The Switch 2 announcement video also contained a glimpse of a new Mario Kart game. (Nintendo)
The Switch 2 announcement video also contained a glimpse of a new Mario Kart game. (Nintendo)

Switch 2 games

That said, Nintendo’s true strength has always been its unrivalled line-up of family-friendly exclusives, fronted by a cast of beloved characters who now star in record-breaking movies and regale visitors at theme parks.

ADVERTISEMENT

To that end, Nintendo showed what appeared to be a new Mario Kart game running on the console.

Whether the device can scale the heights of its processor remains to be seen. One thing’s for sure, it won’t be an easy task.

The original Switch has shown remarkable longevity. Buttressed by OLED and handheld-only models, it currently ranks as the third-bestselling console of all time behind the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS. Furthermore, it has produced some of Nintendo’s most popular games, including blockbusters Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo previously revealed that its new console would be backwards compatible, allowing it to play Switch games. It will also support the Switch Online subscription service.

Latest Stories

  • Nintendo Switch 2 to Be Released in 2025, First Look at Console Design Revealed

    Nintendo has unveiled the long-awaited successor to its popular Switch video game console: the Nintendo Switch 2. First-look images at the console design and a teaser trailer were revealed by Nintendo Thursday, but the Japan-based video game company has held back the price tag for the Switch 2 as well as the official release date. …

  • Nintendo Switch 2 could be announced this week: The rumors (and facts) so far

    With CES 2025 finally in the rearview, it’s time to move on to the next round of big hardware announcements. Rumors have emerged over the last few weeks, pointing to an imminent announcement for the next generation of Nintendo’s wildly successful hybrid Switch console. The company will likely dole out information one Nintendo Direct at a time rather than one, big keynote with specs, availability, and launch titles.

  • Switch 2 leak hints at exciting new way to connect with players as Nintendo teases big reveal

    The feature may signal how Nintendo is getting ready for a wave of third-party games, including Call of Duty

  • Cogeco to launch wireless services in Canada within 'coming quarters'

    Cogeco Inc. says it is set to launch wireless services in Canada in the coming quarters after rolling out cellphone coverage to U.S. customers last year.

  • Chinese robotics maker UBTech aims to revolutionise Apple supplier Foxconn's manufacturing

    Shenzhen-based UBTech Robotics, China's largest maker of humanoid robots, will deploy its robots in Apple supplier Foxconn's factories to help with "complicated and delicate production", according to a senior executive. The company is training its robots to handle different tasks required for modern-day manufacturing, chief brand officer Michael Tam said on the sidelines of the China conference in Nansha organised by the South China Morning Post. "For car manufacturing, there [are] thousands of

  • Nvidia to Reduce CoWoS-S Capacity, Focus on CoWoS-L Technology, TF International Analyst Says

    Nvidia's Blackwell roadmap introduces 200 and 300 Series products, prioritizing CoWoS-L over CoWoS-S designs.

  • TikTokers Post Farewells to Their ‘Chinese Spy’ as They Join Red Note

    TikTok users in the U.S. are mocking the potential shutdown of the app later this month with videos saying goodbye to their “Chinese spy.” “I just have a quick message for my personal Chinese spy, who’s been spying on me through this app for five years,” one user said, before switching to speak in Mandarin. “Thank you! Bye bye! I love you. You’re my bestie.” “Nobody understands me like my spy,” a commenter wrote under the video.

  • Exclusive-Chinese tech firm founded by Huawei veterans in the FBI's crosshairs

    The U.S. Commerce Department and FBI are both investigating a little-known telecoms hardware firm founded by senior Huawei veterans in China more than a decade ago over possible security risks, sources and documents show. Founded in 2014, Baicells Technologies opened a North American operation the next year in Wisconsin and has since provided telecoms equipment for 700 commercial mobile networks across every U.S. state, according to its website. The Commerce Department is investigating Baicells on national security grounds and has sent subpoenas to the company while the FBI's interest in its equipment and Chinese origins dates back to at least 2019.

  • ByteDance to invest US$614 million in computing centre in China amid high AI demand

    ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok and Douyin, is set to invest 4.5 billion yuan (US$614 million) in a new computing centre in the city of Datong, in northern Shanxi province, as China's most valuable unicorn boosts computing power to accommodate its popular artificial intelligence (AI) services. The technology giant, known for its popular short video apps, has been aggressively expanding in the AI sector. Its ChatGPT-like service Doubao has become one of China's leading AI platforms, and t

  • What to expect at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Unpacked 2025 event

    The Galaxy S25 series will be unveiled on January 22. A Galaxy Ring 2 and Android XR devices are less likely — but could make cameos.

  • NVIDIA's AI NPCs are a nightmare

    At CES 2025, NVIDIA made it plainly clear AI NPCs are around the corner, and I think they look genuinely awful.

  • Apple loses smartphone sales crown in China, drops to third in 2024

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Apple was dethroned as China's biggest smartphone seller in 2024, with local rivals Vivo and Huawei overtaking the iPhone maker after its annual shipments in the country declined 17%, data from research firm Canalys showed on Thursday. It was Apple's largest-ever annual sales decline in China and involved contraction in all four quarters, including a 25% drop in the final quarter, according to the data. For the full year, budget smartphone maker Vivo captured a 17% market share in China, followed by premium rival Huawei with 16% and Apple with 15%, demonstrating the growing sales pressure it faces from domestic manufacturers in one of its biggest global markets.

  • Over half a million ‘TikTok refugees’ flock to China's RedNote

    New users have piled in to Chinese social media app RedNote just days before a proposed U.S. ban on the popular social media app TikTok, as the lesser-known company rushes to capitalize on the sudden influx while walking a delicate line of moderating English-language content, sources told Reuters. In a live chat dubbed “TikTok Refugees” on RedNote on Monday, more than 50,000 American and Chinese users joined the room. “Is it ok to ask about how laws are different in China versus Hong Kong?” one American user asked.

  • Latest News In AI Chips - HPC Growth Sparks Strategic $5 Billion Investment Initiative

    Recent developments in the AI chip sector highlight a significant partnership between Applied Digital Corporation and Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), involving a substantial investment of up to $5 billion. This collaboration is aimed at advancing high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities, with the immediate focus on the Ellendale HPC Campus, supported by an initial $900 million investment. This investment initiative will enable Applied Digital to build and operate data centers designed...

  • Phone Startup Nothing Raises Funding, Crosses $1 Billion in Lifetime Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Nothing, a smartphone maker backed by Google’s venture arm and iPod creator Tony Fadell, is seeking to raise at least $100 million in funding to expand its operations, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergThese Homes Withstood the LA Fires. Architects Explain WhyAs E-Bikes Boom in NYC, Some Call for More RegulationsChicago Agency Pitches $1.5 Billion Plan to Fix Transit WoesNYPD Reforms Car Chase Policy Amid Rising Crashes, InjuriesChurches, Ci

  • Microsoft Shares Rise as Company Unveils AI-Powered Copilot Chat for Microsoft 365 Users

    Microsoft has introduced "Copilot Chat," an AI-powered, pay-as-you-go chat solution for Microsoft 365 commercial users.

  • DoJ remotely cleaned thousands of computers infected with Chinese malware

    The Department of Justice and the FBI have completed a project to remotely remove malware used by Chinese hackers from computers in the US.

  • AppLovin Corporation’s (APP) AI Ambitions: Will AXON Technology Drive Future Growth?

    We recently published a list of 15 Important AI News and Ratings on Investors’ Radar. In this article, we are going to take a look at where AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) stands against other important AI news and ratings on investors’ radar. On Monday, the US government revealed that it would further restrict artificial intelligence chip […]

  • TikTok is running out of time and options

    As the clock ticks down on TikTok, it’s getting to be decision-making time.

  • Bride Knew Her Marriage Was Doomed After Her Husband Said These Two Words at Their Wedding

    "I died inside and I froze like a statue. I just felt like I couldn't even breathe," the bride recalled