Nintendo announces Switch 2 and confirms 2025 release

Nintendo has unveiled its new Switch 2 console with a larger screen, alongside a brand new Mario Kart game.

The hybrid device functions much like its predecessor, the seven-year-old Switch, slotting in and out of a TV-connected dock for gaming at home or on the go.

Following the trend set by PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo seems to be embracing a more refined, iterative approach with the new Switch instead of a wholesale redesign. After all, why tamper with a classic?

Switch 2: what’s new?

Still, with the original Switch starting to show its age, Nintendo has made some upgrades where it counts.

The console also comes with a pair of Joy-Con controllers that snap on to either side of its tablet-like touchscreen, ditching its predecessor’s slide rails.

The Switch 2 in handheld mode with a new Mario Kart game (Nintendo)

In an accompanying video, the gamepads were shown gliding across a surface, hinting that the rumors of the new Joy-Cons featuring optical sensors, similar to those found in computer mice, might be true. How this new function will be incorporated into new games remains to be seen.

The Switch 2 will still play digital and physical titles, thanks to the inclusion of a game card slot on the top right-hand side.

Rounding out the new features, there’s an extra USB-C port on the top and a slimmer stand on the rear that allows players to tilt the console further back when resting it on a desk or table.

Meanwhile, leaks point to a custom Nvidia processor, 12GB of RAM and an eight-inch display.

The Switch 2 features a pair larger controllers that can also be placed in a Joy-Con Grip accessory, transforming them into a single gamepad. (Nintendo)

Switch 2 release date

Nintendo said the Switch 2 will land this year, but it stopped short of announcing a concrete release date. It’s promising to share more in an upcoming Nintendo Direct on April 2, though leaks suggest the console could hit shelves in June.

Notably, Nintendo will be holding a bunch of global demo events, where the public will be able to go hands on with the Switch 2. In a hint at the console’s potential release date, the last of these events takes place between May 31-June 1 in Seoul, South Korea.

Switch 2 design

With its larger size and muted black shade (punctuated by the occasional splash of colour on the controllers), the Switch 2 leans closer to the design of the Steam Deck. Valve’s device was one of several handhelds that followed in the wake of the original Switch, a console that redefined and revitalised portable gaming.

The Switch 2 announcement video also contained a glimpse of a new Mario Kart game. (Nintendo)

Switch 2 games

That said, Nintendo’s true strength has always been its unrivalled line-up of family-friendly exclusives, fronted by a cast of beloved characters who now star in record-breaking movies and regale visitors at theme parks.

To that end, Nintendo showed what appeared to be a new Mario Kart game running on the console.

Whether the device can scale the heights of its processor remains to be seen. One thing’s for sure, it won’t be an easy task.

The original Switch has shown remarkable longevity. Buttressed by OLED and handheld-only models, it currently ranks as the third-bestselling console of all time behind the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS. Furthermore, it has produced some of Nintendo’s most popular games, including blockbusters Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo previously revealed that its new console would be backwards compatible, allowing it to play Switch games. It will also support the Switch Online subscription service.