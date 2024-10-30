Nintendo Launches Music App With Soundtracks from Classic Games Including Super Mario Bros., Legend of Zelda

It’s-a music, Mario!

Nintendo has cracked open its nearly 40-year vault of video game soundtracks with the launch of Nintendo Music, an app that lets fans relive their musical memories from classic and current franchises including “Super Mario Bros.,” “The Legend of Zelda,” “Kirby,” “Pikmin,” “Animal Crossing,” “Metroid,” “Splatoon 3,” “Donkey Kong Country” and more.

More from Variety

The Nintendo Music app is available for iOS and Android devices at no extra charge to Switch Online (and Switch Online + Expansion Pack) subscribers members in the U.S. and Canada. Switch Online individual memberships start at $3.99 for one month, or $19.99 for 12 months.

With Nintendo Music, you can stream songs directly from the app or download them to the app for offline listening. Users can search for songs by game title, track name, playlist name or browse by screenshot.

According to Nintendo, the app lets you loop songs or extend select tracks to 15, 30 or 60 minutes for “uninterrupted listening.” The app even lets you filter out songs from a specific game — to avoid spoilers.

Nintendo Music also lets you build personal playlists that you can share with others and features curated playlists created by Nintendo. Users of the app also will receive recommendations based on their Nintendo Switch play activity.

Watch the Nintendo Music launch video:

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.