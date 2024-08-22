Nintendo Museum revealed in Japan: what videogame museums are in the UK?

Nintendo game director Shigeru Miyamoto has confirmed that Japan’s new Nintendo museum will finally open this autumn.

Established on the site of a former Nintendo factory in Kyoto, the museum will feature a wealth of immersive experiences and examine the history behind the iconic brand.

In a presentation of the new venue, Miyamoto walked through the exhibits to give fans a taste of what to expect.

The video featured visuals of the outside and of the exhibits, which include several vintage games and exciting experiences.

One includes a giant Nintendo remote room, that allows fans to play their favourite games with super-sized game remotes.

There are immersive workshops to make Hanafuda playing cards, an on-site café, and a gift shop full of goodies for the ultimate Nintendo fans.

The venue will open on October 2, but tickets are already available online for those looking to secure an early spot.

However, there’s a big caveat for international Nintendo fans: the museum is located pretty far away.

But fear not, video game fans. If Japan is a little too far, you can check out a collection of exhibitions across the UK.

Where to see videogame exhibitions in the UK

Power Up – Science Museum, London

For gaming fans in the capital, look no further than the Science Museum in South Kensington.

For just £12, gamers can play more than 160 consoles throughout gaming history. This includes next-gen VR experiences as well as childhood classics featuring Sonic the Hedgehog and Nintendo’s Super Mario.

Power Up is now open at the museum permanently all year round after five successful seasons as a temporary event, giving fans plenty of time to check out the experience

What’s exciting is that gamers can also pay £18 for an unlimited pass, unlocking daily access to the games for the duration of the exhibition.

What better way to keep the kids occupied during the summer holidays than unlimited access to video games?

(Kelly Sikkema)

Power Up opens from 10am to 5.30pm daily. Book tickets here.

Power Up – Science and Industry Museum, Manchester

There’s also a Power Up for gamers up north at the Science and Industry Museum in Deansgate, Manchester.

In Manchester, there are 150 consoles to play including all the classics that can be found at the London location.

Tickets are also a little cheaper than in the capital, with an adult day pass £8 and an unlimited pass £15.

Power Up Manchester is open on weekends during term time and every day during the school holidays. Book tickets here.

National Videogame Museum, Sheffield

Sheffield’s Videogame Museum offers visitors more than 100 video games to explore.

Alongside immersive and interactive experiences, the museum also boasts a wealth of information about the history of video games around the world.

From classic arcade games to Space Invaders, there’s plenty of entertainment to choose from that will keep the kids busy this summer.

The National Videogame Museum is open daily from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm until early September. Book tickets here.

Game On – National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh

Video game fans in Scotland can also relive their favourite gaming moments until November at the National Museum of Scotland.

Dubbed “the largest interactive exhibition of the history and the culture of video games”, Game On is a touring exhibition that more than five million people have visited worldwide.

It’s now in Scotland, where visitors can explore more than 50 years of gaming history and try out some childhood classics along the way.

Visitors only have a two-hour time slot and booking in advance will secure you a discount on tickets. Book your visit here.