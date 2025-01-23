Nintendo Switch 2: Confirmed games, price, rumours, and upcoming titles in development

The Switch 2 looks a lot like the original Switch, only a bit bigger.

Sure, there are some interesting changes like a magnetic Joy-Con system, a bigger screen and rumoured mouse functionality. But with nothing like the dramatic change its predecessor brought, it’s all eyes on the Switch 2’s games to give us a real reason to upgrade.

Outdoing the Switch won't be easy. It has an unbeatable library of exclusives including Super Mario Odyssey and the groundbreaking open-world Zelda games (Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom), plus a surprising roster of third-party ports like Hogwarts Legacy, The Outer Worlds, and The Witcher 3.

Nintendo went big on Switch after the disaster that was the Wii U, bringing us a killer trio of Mario, Zelda and Mario Kart in the first year alone.

And, that’s before you dig through the treasure trove of oddities in the cavernous Nintendo eShop — from hidden gems to some questionable games. Whether Switch 2 can possibly recreate the same momentum this time around is what we want to know.

So, what does Nintendo have in store for its next console? Here’s what we know so far about the new games coming to the Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 price

Nintendo has not yet announced the pricing of the Switch 2, but all early reports suggest it will be significantly more expensive than the original Switch. The current console launched at £279.99 in 2017.

Using the Bank of England’s inflation calculator, that equates to around £370 these days, thanks to recent years of high inflation. The lowest analyst estimates peg the Switch 2 price at $399, which in a best-case scenario points towards a UK price of £379.99.

Current upper estimates are $499, though, so the Switch 2 may well cost a good chunk more than the original even after accounting for inflation. We hope to hear more during the Switch Direct on April 2, but more leaks are likely to surface beforehand.

What games will the Switch 2 have?

The Switch 2 announcement video contained a glimpse of a new Mario Kart game (Nintendo)

Here’s the good news: We’re already getting a taster of some of the games headed to the Switch 2. Nintendo, and several other developers, have either confirmed or teased a bunch of new titles.

Meanwhile, leakers such as extas1s and anonymous insiders from FamiBoards (a popular forum where gaming enthusiasts share all sorts of behind-the-scenes info) have outed a boatload of ports and upcoming AAA titles.

Then, there’s the 10-year deal Nintendo signed with Microsoft for Call of Duty games as part of the latter’s Activision-Blizzard acquisition. The big question now is will we get a port of Black Ops 6, or will the next CoD launch simultaneously on the Switch 2?

With Microsoft’s multi-platform approach, even more surprises could be in store. If these rumours hold up, the Switch 2’s library could quickly rival any major console, with every hotly anticipated title players could want.

Confirmed games

Mario Kart 9

Nintendo’s only confirmed game, a new Mario Kart, was briefly shown during the Switch 2 announcement trailer. Digging up clues from that fleeting preview, fans reckon it might feature 24-player races, retro karts and character designs, and brand-new power-ups.

My Time at Evershine

The latest entry in the cosy RPG series, including My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock, is coming to the Switch 2, according to its developer Pathea Games. Notably, it was the first title to be announced for Nintendo’s upcoming console. The game has surged past its Kickstarter crowdfunding goal to raise more than $2.9 million (£2.3m) for its development.

Bestiario

This turn-based RPG, which feels like it’s time-travelled straight from the PS1 era, is set to launch on current-gen consoles, the original Switch, and (excitingly) the Switch 2, according to its Kickstarter page.

Yooka Replaylee

Fans of Banjo-Kazooie will be happy to learn that this remastered version of its spiritual successor is listed as coming to “Nintendo.” That could suggest it’s heading to the Switch 2 instead of the original Switch.

Upcoming Nintendo games in development

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

A game more than seven years in the making, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, must surely make its way to the Switch 2. Its explosive first-person shooter action and labyrinthine levels, full of tight spaces to roll through, sound like a perfect match for the rumoured computer mouse functionality on the Switch 2 Joy-Cons. This should make it an ideal demo for the console’s new features.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Another sure-fire blockbuster that would light up the Switch 2, the upcoming game is set in Lumiose City, with hints at Pokémon Mega Evolutions.

Rumoured Nintendo games

A new Super Mario game

A new game starring Nintendo’s mascot is a no-brainer for the Switch 2. The Super Mario series has been a Nintendo staple since 1985, with each new console generation delivering a bigger adventure, including the acclaimed Super Mario Odyssey on the original Switch. Let’s see how Nintendo tops that.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild enhanced

Behind closed doors, Nintendo reportedly showcased the new console running an enhanced version of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to developers. This suggests the potential for next-gen upgrades to existing titles, much like on the PS5.

Rumoured third-party games