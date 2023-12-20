Nipawin celebrates new Jubilee Arena dressing room grand opening

A grand opening was held for the new dressing room at Nipawin's Jubilee Arena.

In attendance at the Dec. 13 ceremony was Fred Bradshaw, MLA for Carrot River Valley, joined by Nipawin Mayor Marlon Zacharias as well as other Town of Nipawin leisure services staff.

The work is now complete on the Jubilee Arena dressing room addition, which will benefit residents and visitors utilizing the facility. In the Town of Nipawin’s press release it stated, “This project is much more than just upgrading community infrastructure — it breathes life back into a recreational facility at the heart of our community”

The Government of Canada invested $669,411 through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support upgrades to the Town’s Arena. The Government of Saskatchewan contributed $557,787. The Town of Nipawin invested $446,330 and is responsible for covering any additional costs, providing the remaining funding to complete the Jubilee Arena dressing room addition.

“The Town of Nipawin Arena Complex is a hub of activity throughout most of the year, with two arenas: the Jubilee and the Centennial. It is a place where residents and visitors can stay physically active during the very cold Saskatchewan winter months. It is essential to provide a safe and convenient facility for patrons to use."

Prior to the completion of this project, eight dressing rooms and three shower spaces in the Centennial Arena were shared with the Jubilee Arena.

“Each room was too small to hold a hockey team, much less allow players to socially distance. The Jubilee Arena is now able to safely accommodate both players and spectators. A large lobby area with washroom facilities and four spacious dressing rooms are now part of the facility, and each dressing room has its own shower and washroom space. Because the Jubilee Arena and the Centennial Arena have separate and dedicated dressing rooms, the Town is able to safely operate both ice surfaces at once.

“Recreational facilities play a vital role in the health and well-being of a community. The federal government is proud to support the upgrades of the Jubilee Arena, creating a safe and inclusive space for various recreational activities,” said Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

“The enhanced arena will provide a dynamic and vibrant environment, fostering community gatherings and cherished memories for years to come.” “The local arena is often a central gathering place within a Saskatchewan community,” said Fred Bradshaw on behalf of Minister of Government Relations Don McMorris. “Investing in projects like this one supports critical community assets while providing a better experience for everyone who uses the arena and highlights our government’s commitment to improving and growing Saskatchewan.”

“By tackling this renovation, the Town of Nipawin is able to continue offering programs at the Centennial and Jubilee Arena Complex without any disruption caused by inadequate dressing room space,” said Zacharias. “This is a meaningful investment in the well-being of our residents and will serve every visitor to our community arenas.”

Construction on the permanent dressing rooms in the Jubilee Arena began on April 4, 2022.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca