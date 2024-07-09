NI's new MPs arrive at Westminster

With the celebrations over, the work begins for Northern Ireland's new MPs

Some of them have already arrived in Westminster ahead of the first sitting of Parliament.

Out of 650 people elected on Thursday, 335 have never been an MP before.

The new Parliament will also see a series of firsts - record numbers of women MPs and those from an ethnic-minority background, as well as the first member born in the 21st century.

The seven new additions to Northern Ireland's parliamentary line-up are Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister, Sinn Féin's Pat Cullen, Dáire Hughes and Cathal Mallaghan, independent unionist Alex Easton, the Alliance Party's Sorcha Eastwood and Ulster Unionist Robin Swann.

'I want to make a difference'

Speaking before he boarded a flight to London, Mr Easton said he was relishing the prospect of going to "one of the biggest stages in the world".

"I've wanted to achieve this for a lifetime, and I keep pinching myself, it's hard to sink in," he said.

"It's a big thing, I've achieved the one thing in my life I really wanted to do, it's a huge change for me.

"It's the ultimate democracy, I want to use that and make a difference."

Mr Easton took the North Down constituency from Alliance, unseating the party's deputy leader, Stephen Farry.

'Hit the ground running'

Lagan Valley's first female MP Sorcha Eastwood is also making her way to Westminster for the first time.

Speaking to BBC News NI, Ms Eastwood said she hoped to "hit the ground running".

"I'm very lucky I have Stephen Farry with me to help show me the ropes," she added.

Ms Eastwood said she was "humbled and privileged" to become an MP and the platform of Westminster would be "a different experience" to Stormont where she has been a member since 2022.

"I never want to lose sight of what people want me to do and that's to bat for Lagan Valley," she added.

Ms Eastwood said she was looking forward to making connections to the All Party Parliamentary Group on Blood Cancer.

Her husband Dale has been having treatment for a rare form of blood cancer since 2023.

Former Stormont Health Minister, the Mr Swann tweeted that he had arrived on Monday evening and took a "first day at school photo".

Just arrived, now I know what it feels like to be in one of those first day at school photos 📸 pic.twitter.com/Kw4iHyg0sz — Robin Swann (@RobinSwann_MP) July 8, 2024

'Freshers' week at Westminster'

Analysis by Enda McClafferty, BBC News NI political editor

It will feel like freshers' week at Westminster today with so many new MPs taking their place on the green benches.

More than half of the 650 members are new with a record 264 women.

Eleven of Northern Ireland's outgoing MPs are returning with seven new faces representing a total of six parties and one independent.

Sinn Féin has the highest number of seats with seven, but its MPs will not appear in the chamber.

The others though will be present to see the first order of business the election of the speaker.

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald, Pat Cullen and Michelle Gildernew celebrated at the general election count centre in Magherafelt [PA Media]

Parliamentary oath

Proceedings in the House of Commons chamber start at 14:30 BST when the longes serving MP Sir Edward Leigh - known as the father of the house - will preside over the election of a Speaker.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle was the Speaker when Parliament was dissolved ahead of the general election.

The role of the Speaker is politically impartial, so incoming Speakers resign from their political party when they are appointed, but can still undertake work on behalf of their constituents.

After the election and affirmation of the Speaker, members will begin to swear in.

The swearing in of members will continue into Wednesday.

Every MP must take an oath of allegiance to the King at the beginning of a new Parliament.

If they do not, then they cannot sit or vote in the House of Commons.

MPs representing Sinn Féin refuse to swear the oath or make the affirmation to the King.

The party believes the interests of the Irish people can only be served by democratic institutions in Ireland, not at Westminster.

As a result, Sinn Féin MPs do not take their seats in the House of Commons.

This long-standing policy is known as abstentionism.

Sinn Féin adds its MPs are elected on an abstentionist mandate and by not taking their seats they are fulfilling the wishes of the electorate.

More on this story